The Department for Education has issued guidance for schools and parents as thousands of teachers across England and Wales are set to strike.

The National Education Union (NEU) has voted to take industrial action on seven days across February and March.

This is when and where NEU affiliated teachers are on strike in the next two months:

Wednesday, February 1 - England and Wales

Tuesday, February 14 - Wales

Tuesday, February 28 - The following English regions: Northern, North West, Yorkshire & Humber

Wednesday, March 1 - The following English regions: East Midlands, West Midlands, Eastern

Wednesday, March 15 - England and Wales

Thursday, March 16 - England and Wales

The Department for Education has issued its guidance for parents who may be affected by the strikes.

They said: “Parents have a legal duty to ensure that their school-registered child of compulsory school age attends school regularly.

“Therefore, all school-registered children of compulsory school age in classes open on days when strike action is being taken are still required to attend school, regardless of parental choice or the closure of other classes in the school.”

The guidance also says that there is “no express right for a member of the public who is affected by a lawful strike to receive financial compensation.”

The Department for Education said that while schools will “take all reasonable steps to keep the school open for as many pupils as possible” to remain open, some may be more seriously affected on strike days than others.

Some schools may have to restrict attendance in some year groups, but the advice is that schools prioritise vulnerable children, children of critical works and children who are preparing for exams.