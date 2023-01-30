A ROBBER who attacked an elderly man in his own home, leaving him “traumatised” and in fear of his life, is back behind bars.

Stephanie Jones “targeted” her 77-year-old victim because she knew he was vulnerable and lived on his own, Cardiff Crown Court was told at the time of her sentencing for the offence.

The 43-year-old, from Rhymney, was jailed for three years in June 2021 and was released on licence last December.

But Jones breached the conditions of her licence, earning her a recall to prison and prompting police to issue a public appeal to track her down.

Today, Monday, Gwent Police confirmed Jones had been arrested.

The force also thanked members of the public for sharing the appeal.

'Frightened for his life'





At the time of sentencing, the court heard how the pensioner was confronted by the defendant, who went into his flat uninvited and began asking him for cash, when he had been expecting a neighbour who helps him with his shopping.

"The victim felt her reaching into his coat pocked and she took his wallet," prosecutor Tom Roberts said at the time.

“He shouted to neighbours for help and he was frightened for his life at this stage and became very distressed.

“The defendant took £30 from the wallet before she threw it on the floor.”

Jones, from Rhymney, who admitted one charge of robbery, was given a prison sentence of 36 months for the offence.