A NURSE from Newport enjoyed a luxury weekend away and a cookery session with a nineties pop heartthrob, after her burrito recipe - packed with Flava - won her a national competition.

Jemma Evans, a critical care nurse at the Grange and Royal Gwent hospitals, bagged the prizes when she entered a meat-free Veganuary recipe contest.

The 32-year-old's burrito wowed the panel of judges including Mysterious Girl singer and reality TV star Peter Andre, who went on to meet the nurse in London for a cooking experience while she was enjoying a five-star stay.

Ms Evans' job involves caring and making decisions for the most poorly of patients, and for the past five years she has put in 12-hour shifts at the two hospitals, including through the coronavirus pandemic.

Pop star Peter Andre sings for Newport nurse Jemma Evans. (Image: Beyond Meat)

Her dedication to caring for others was even on display when she was travelling to London to claim her prize - Ms Evans rushed to help a passenger who had fainted and fallen onto the railway line at Newport station.

Her commitment was praised by Peter Andre, who was also impressed by Ms Evans' prize-winning recipe in the Beyond Meat competition.

Pop star Peter Andre and Newport nurse Jemma Evans enjoy her prize-winning burrito recipe. (Image: Beyond Meat)

"Congratulations to a very deserving winner Jemma," he said. "We so appreciate the amazing work you do for the NHS and the recipe was incredible. Good job, chef."

During Ms Evans' stay at a five-star apartment in One Denman Place, she and Peter Andre made her winning plant-based burrito together, with the pop star sharing his experience of cooking Beyond Meat - a meat substitute made from plants - and the Newport nurse teaching him the correct technique for wrapping a burrito.

Later, he serenaded her with a new song from his upcoming album release and they cosied up for a Saturday night burrito in front of the TV, after a dip in the jacuzzi.