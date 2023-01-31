A NURSE from Newport enjoyed a luxury weekend away and a cookery session with a nineties pop heartthrob, after her burrito recipe - packed with Flava - won her a national competition.
Jemma Evans, a critical care nurse at the Grange and Royal Gwent hospitals, bagged the prizes when she entered a meat-free Veganuary recipe contest.
The 32-year-old's burrito wowed the panel of judges including Mysterious Girl singer and reality TV star Peter Andre, who went on to meet the nurse in London for a cooking experience while she was enjoying a five-star stay.
Ms Evans' job involves caring and making decisions for the most poorly of patients, and for the past five years she has put in 12-hour shifts at the two hospitals, including through the coronavirus pandemic.
Her dedication to caring for others was even on display when she was travelling to London to claim her prize - Ms Evans rushed to help a passenger who had fainted and fallen onto the railway line at Newport station.
Her commitment was praised by Peter Andre, who was also impressed by Ms Evans' prize-winning recipe in the Beyond Meat competition.
"Congratulations to a very deserving winner Jemma," he said. "We so appreciate the amazing work you do for the NHS and the recipe was incredible. Good job, chef."
During Ms Evans' stay at a five-star apartment in One Denman Place, she and Peter Andre made her winning plant-based burrito together, with the pop star sharing his experience of cooking Beyond Meat - a meat substitute made from plants - and the Newport nurse teaching him the correct technique for wrapping a burrito.
Later, he serenaded her with a new song from his upcoming album release and they cosied up for a Saturday night burrito in front of the TV, after a dip in the jacuzzi.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel