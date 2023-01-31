CAR PARKING is an oft-discussed topic in Newport - with the subject of many Argus readers' ire directed at the difference between the city and the free parking in Cwmbran.

With that in mind, we asked you for your opinions on the worst places to park your car in the city.

Aside from the comparisons with Cwmbran, here are some of your responses.

Stephen Metcalfe said the car park at the Kingsway in the centre of Newport has an "awful layout".

He noted the "very tight spaces and turns on the ramp".

"You can see where cars have clipped the walls," he said.

Karina Isles branded the car park at the The Royal Gwent Hospital "atrocious".

"Especially for the disabled who are unable to walk any distances," she said.

"Definitely time they sorted this problem out."

Paul Duddridge voted for all of the car parks across the whole of Newport.

"A city charges for parking so city centre shops suffer," he said, noting that "people go to Cwmbran as parking is free and town centre thriving".

Ian Cooling was another to mention the "shocking" layout of the Kingsway car park.

"The Friars Walk Car park also has an awful layout, is too small to serve the shopping centre with the entrance far too close to what is, effectively, a dual carriageway," he said.

Marie Wheeler was unflinching in her description of the state of parking in the city.

She said: "They’re nearly all dirty, stinking and should be free due to the dire state of deplorable half empty town.

"The private car park on Stow Hill, opposite burnedout church is dangerous and dodgy.

"Unlevel tarmac, potholes, no decent lighting, price going up every few months."

Meanwhile

Andrew Turner voted for the South Wales Argus car park.

"No journalists use it," he said.

Mr Turner is right of course. No journalists have used the Argus car park since it was sold to developers ten years ago, before being turned into a housing estate.

Reporters now park in a multi-use car park in the centre of Newport.