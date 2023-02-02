A CAFE which opened in Chepstow as hospitality rules eased during lockdown is up for sale.

Marmalade House Vintage Tea Rooms opened on the town's high street - while it was still pedestrianised - on May 18, 2021.

Laura Hays said at the time that it had been a "long time coming".

However, now the cafe is up for sale.

This is due to what Ms Hays has described as "significant changes in our family circumstance".

"We have made the difficult decision to sell our beautiful tea room business," she said.

"Interested? Please contact us for details."

She stressed that the business was not closing and that any vouchers purchased previously and in the future "are not at risk".

"We will continue to take bookings as usual," she said.

"We are sad to have had to make this decision.

"MH is a great success and hopeful I will find someone to love it as much as we do."

Marmalade House is looking for new owners, but is not closing its doors.

Ms Hays explained that there remains 12 months on the lease.

"The landlord has already agreed there is no issue with this being extended for a new owner of MH," she said.