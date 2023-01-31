A THUG left a man with “potentially life-threatening injuries” after fracturing his skull in two places with a single punch at a house party.

Stephen Owen suffered a bleed on the brain following the alcohol-fuelled assault at the hands of Rhys Williams, 31, from Newport.

The defendant had argued with the complainant during the party at a flat in the city back in the summer of 2020.

The victim fell back and struck his head on the floor following the blow and had to be transferred to another hospital when his condition deteriorated.

Nik Strobl, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court: “The defendant was in the living room with Stephen Owen and started bickering with him about things that had happened in the past.

“He punched him to the face causing him to fall back and leaving him unconscious.

“This victim suffered a serious brain injury and two skull fractures.

“There was a serious bleed on the brain.

“The victim’s twin brother chased him out of the flat and the complainant had regained consciousness by the time the emergency services arrived but was still under the influence of alcohol.”

Mr Owen was taken to the city’s Royal Gwent Hospital before he was transferred to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, when his condition worsened.

He had to return to hospital in early September 2020 for observation and steroid treatment.

The defendant, 31, of Melfort Gardens, Newport, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on the day of his trial.

The offence took place on the evening of August 18 three years ago.

Williams has 18 previous conviction for 37 offences, including wounding, battery and drink-driving.

He had also been jailed for 30 months for possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

John Ryan, representing Williams, said his client was “genuinely remorseful" for what he had done.

The defendant was now sober and free of drink and drugs, Newport Crown Court was told.

“He had a problem with alcohol misuse and binge drinking but he has refocused himself on building a relationship with his family and children", Mr Ryan said.

Williams has also suffered “anxiety and depression” following the death of his father, his barrister added.

The judge, Recorder Joanna Evans, told Williams: “These were potentially life-threatening injuries but happily Mr Owen did not die.

“He has said he feels on edge after the attack and is always looking over his shoulder.

“It was a short-lived assault but it had a devastating impact.”

Williams was jailed for 26 months and told he would serve half of that sentence in prison before being released on licence.