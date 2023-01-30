AT LEAST 24 schools in Newport will close on Wednesday when members of a teachers' union go on strike.

The city council has confirmed two dozen schools will be forced to close due to a lack of staff - and this number could yet grow before the day of industrial action on Wednesday.

Teachers who belong to the National Education Union (NEU) will take the first of four planned days of strikes on Wednesday as part of an ongoing dispute over pay. The other strike days are scheduled for February 14, March 15 and March 16.

The following Newport schools will be closed on Wednesday:

Bassaleg School, Caerleon Comprehensive, Clytha Primary, Gaer Primary, Glan Llyn Primary, Glan Usk Primary, High Cross Primary, John Frost School, Jubilee Park Primary, Llanmartin Primary, Llanwern High, Lliswerry High, Maes Ebbw School, Maesglas Primary, Milton Primary, Newport High, St Gabriel's R.C Primary, St Joseph's R.C High, St Julian's Primary, St Julian's School, St Mary's R.C Primary, Ysgol Bryn Derw, Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed, Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon.

These schools will remain open on Wednesday:

Langstone Primary, Malpas Court Primary, Mount Pleasant Primary, Pillgwenlly Primary, St David's R.C Primary, Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael.

These schools will be partially open on Wednesday:

Eveswell Primary, Glasllwch Primary, Maindee Primary, Malpas Park Primary, Marshfield Primary, Ringland Primary, Somerton Primary, St Andrews Primary, St Joseph's R.C Primary, St Patrick's R.C Primary, The Bridge Achievement Centre, Tredegar Park Primary, Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd.

These schools are yet to confirm with Newport City Council whether they will be open or closed on Wednesday:

Caerleon Lodge Hill Primary, Charles Williams CiW Primary, Crindau Primary, Lliswerry Primary, Malpas CiW Primary, Millbrook Primary, Monnow Primary, Pentrepoeth Primary, Rogerstone Primary, St Michael's R.C Primary, St Woolos Primary, Ysgol Gymraeg Nant Gwenlli.

All information from Newport City Council and correct at the time of publishing