What is the Low Cost Direct cremation service?

It is a funeral service provided by Michael G Ryan Son & Daughters Ltd with the cremation taking place at your local nominated Crematoria;

Gwent - Cwmbran, Langstone Vale - Newport, Sirhowy Valley - Blackwood, Thornhill - Cardiff, Memoria – Barry, and GlynTaff - Pontypridd.

It is a direct cremation option where your loved one is conveyed from their place of passing (or otherwise directed) to our premises. Your loved one will then be cared for at our Funeral Home up to the date of cremation (unless it is a coroner request where the deceased would be taken directly to the hospital mortuary). Your loved one would then be laid to rest in our traditional coffin tailored with six handles, name plate, six wreath holders and an “At Rest” adornment.

(Please note that this service does not include Chapel visitation of your loved one, or attendance at the crematorium.)

Once all paperwork is signed by the next of kin, and legal documents are received we will then instruct the designated crematorium to formulate a date and time for the cremation to take place, this would normally be a dedicated morning or evening slot.

Following the cremation, your loved one’s cremated remains would be returned to you by ourselves in an eco-friendly container. Or if requested we can supply various caskets or urns at a reasonable additional cost.

The cost of this exclusive funeral service is £1257.00 and includes;

Our professional services Conveyance from place of passing (within 15-mile radius) Conveyance to the designated crematorium from our funeral home Doctors’ fees (if applicable)- (if Coroner) Coffin (Oak Veneered) Robe and lining Cremation Fee Bearers Hearse

Why are we providing this service?

This service is an alternative option that ultimately still provides the respect and dignity your loved one deserves, but at a less costly option. There are multiple reasons why we are promoting this service; firstly, we are very conscious of the rise in direct cremations, and pre-paid options that are being marketed on TV and social media by the likes of National funeral operatives and providers who are based throughout the UK and do not carry out the cremation of your loved one locally.

Secondly, we are also conscious of the environmental issues - with the funeral sector looking at the significant environmental impacts of funerals and how they can be reduced. We certainly believe that transporting a loved one hundreds of miles around the UK is not a an environmentally friendly option and increases pollution and congestion on roads, which can be avoided by using a local based independent family funeral director.

Families may desire thereafter, if appropriate, to hold a separate memorial service where family and friends can pay their last respects and celebrate the life of a loved one without the rising costs of a traditional service, this can be arranged by ourselves if desired.

Please note; the above costings are fixed for a period of 12 months only, as supplier prices may vary. However, if you wish to take out a pre-paid funeral plan with this service, the price is fixed indefinitely with only the administration fee of our pre-paid administrator to be added.

We as a company accept this would not be everyone’s choice, as many families still believe in the traditional funeral service. Our standard funeral service remains the same and can be booked as normal.

If you wish to discuss any of the forgoing, please do not hesitate to contact one of our trained staff in either our Newport or Cardiff offices, where they will be only too happy to advise you.

“Our concern is your wellbeing at a time when you’re hurting most”

For more information, go to the website or call:

tel:01633854522 for Newport

tel:02920626101 for Cardiff