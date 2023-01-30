Parts of the UK are braced for up to 80mph winds this week as the Met Office issues weather warnings.
The national weather service has put a yellow weather warning in place for the whole of Scotland from 8 pm on Tuesday to 9 am on Wednesday.
The extreme weather, caused by a deep area of low pressure passing to the north of Scotland, will likely cause strong winds in the north of England, meteorologists have said.
The Met Office has said that the strong winds could lead to some travel disruption or cancellation of road, rail, air and ferry services as well as longer journey times in some areas.
Wind across Scotland
Tuesday 2000 – Wednesday 0900
What to expect from the Met Office's yellow wind warning
The Met Office has outlined the weather conditions you can expect during the wind warning:
- There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris
- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
- There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected
- There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close
- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
Gusts of up to 60mph are expected “fairly widely” across Scotland and northern England, according to the forecaster.
However, there is still some “uncertainty” on how the weather could affect Scotland’s Central Belt.
When it comes to the stronger 80mph winds, they will “most likely” be experienced over the north of the Scottish mainland and the islands of Lewis and Orkney.
See the Met Office's advice about Travelling in storms, rain and strong wind.
Areas affected by the Met Office's wind warning
Here are the areas covered by the Met Office's yellow weather warning:
Central, Tayside & Fife
- Angus
- Clackmannanshire
- Dundee
- Falkirk
- Fife
- Perth and Kinross
- Stirling
Grampian
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeenshire
- Moray
Highlands & Eilean Siar
- Na h-Eileanan Siar
- Highland
Orkney & Shetland
- Orkney Islands
- Shetland Islands
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- East Lothian
- Edinburgh
- Midlothian Council
- Scottish Borders
- West Lothian
Strathclyde
- Argyll and Bute
- East Ayrshire
- East Dunbartonshire
- East Renfrewshire
- Glasgow
- Inverclyde
- North Ayrshire
- North Lanarkshire
- Renfrewshire
- South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire
- West Dunbartonshire
Dan Stroud, operational meteorologist at the Met Office said: “We are expecting a deep area of low pressure to pass to the north of Scotland late Tuesday and into Wednesday.
“It is likely to bring a spell of strong and gusty winds to much of Scotland and northern England.
“The strongest winds will be across Scotland with gusts fairly widely up to 60mph and a risk of gusts reaching 80mph, most likely over the north of mainland Scotland, Lewis and Orkney.”
