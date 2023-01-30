Parts of the UK are braced for up to 80mph winds this week as the Met Office issues weather warnings.

The national weather service has put a yellow weather warning in place for the whole of Scotland from 8 pm on Tuesday to 9 am on Wednesday.

The extreme weather, caused by a deep area of low pressure passing to the north of Scotland, will likely cause strong winds in the north of England, meteorologists have said.

The Met Office has said that the strong winds could lead to some travel disruption or cancellation of road, rail, air and ferry services as well as longer journey times in some areas.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Wind across Scotland

Tuesday 2000 – Wednesday 0900



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/VIp8H8l8Fr — Met Office (@metoffice) January 29, 2023

What to expect from the Met Office's yellow wind warning

The Met Office has outlined the weather conditions you can expect during the wind warning:

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Gusts of up to 60mph are expected “fairly widely” across Scotland and northern England, according to the forecaster.

However, there is still some “uncertainty” on how the weather could affect Scotland’s Central Belt.

When it comes to the stronger 80mph winds, they will “most likely” be experienced over the north of the Scottish mainland and the islands of Lewis and Orkney.

See the Met Office's advice about Travelling in storms, rain and strong wind.

Areas affected by the Met Office's wind warning

The north of the Scotland mainland and islands like Orkney and Lewis can expect 80mph winds ( PA) (Image: PA)

Here are the areas covered by the Met Office's yellow weather warning:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Highland

Orkney & Shetland

Orkney Islands

Shetland Islands

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire

Dan Stroud, operational meteorologist at the Met Office said: “We are expecting a deep area of low pressure to pass to the north of Scotland late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

“It is likely to bring a spell of strong and gusty winds to much of Scotland and northern England.

“The strongest winds will be across Scotland with gusts fairly widely up to 60mph and a risk of gusts reaching 80mph, most likely over the north of mainland Scotland, Lewis and Orkney.”