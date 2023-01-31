A SENIOR police officer has said "quite categorically" her colleagues will not be moved from front-line duties to enforce any speed limit changes in Newport.

Opposition leader Matthew Evans sought assurances police would be free to continue investigating crime and tackling anti-social behaviour rather than using resources to implement any 20mph limits.

Cllr Evans said the current debate around lowering default speed limits from 30mph to 20mph was "a bit of a Marmite subject" - suggesting people are either love or hate the idea.

The Welsh Government has already passed new laws that will make 20mph the default in most residential roads from September, but it will be up to councils to decide which of their roads will have the lower speed limit.

Newport City Council changed some roads to 20mph during the pandemic - a move criticised by some in the council chamber.

According to leader of the Conservatives in Newport, Cllr Evans, many people backed lower speeds outside their own homes but stopped short of supporting their introduction "as standard across the city".

"Most constituents I talk to want them in their roads but nowhere else," he said.

He asked Gwent Police superintendent Vicki Townsend for assurance "frontline policing will not be affected and resources to tackle crime and ASB will not be moved to implement" any city-wide move to 20mph.

Superintendent Townsend said she appreciated the subject was "very emotive" for people.

"To be clear, my frontline officers - the ones I have in the station responding to calls - are not dealing with the 20mph speed limit, I can say that quite categorically," she said.

In September, Wales will become the first UK nation to move to 20mph as the default speed limit, following a Senedd vote last summer.

The Welsh Government has mainly pursued the change for safety reasons.

Climate change minister Julie James, whose office is responsible for transport, said at the time the switch to 20mph would "save lives [and] make our streets safer for playing, walking and cycling".

The government pointed to research which claimed Wales would save £100 million as deaths and injuries are reduced.

But there are also environmental benefits, supporters say. Ms James said the 20mph law would encourage a "modal shift" away from car travel by making it more attractive to take public transport, walk or ride a bike.

Several pilot schemes were held last year and provoked a backlash from some drivers who called the plans "unworkable".