POLICE arrested a man suspected of drug-driving on the weekend following an incident which closed a major Gwent road.

Part of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road was brought to a standstill on Saturday evening, when a driver collided with a barrier.

Gwent Police said officers received a report of a crash at around 8.55pm on January 28, and attended the scene alongside members of the fire service.

A spokesperson for the force said no other vehicle was involved in the crash.

The road was closed for around two hours while the emergency services dealt with the scene.

A 41-year-old-man was later arrested on suspicion over driving under the influence of drugs, the police spokesperson added.

The driver has since been released under investigation.