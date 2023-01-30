POLICE arrested a man suspected of drug-driving on the weekend following an incident which closed a major Gwent road.
Part of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road was brought to a standstill on Saturday evening, when a driver collided with a barrier.
Gwent Police said officers received a report of a crash at around 8.55pm on January 28, and attended the scene alongside members of the fire service.
A spokesperson for the force said no other vehicle was involved in the crash.
The road was closed for around two hours while the emergency services dealt with the scene.
A 41-year-old-man was later arrested on suspicion over driving under the influence of drugs, the police spokesperson added.
The driver has since been released under investigation.
