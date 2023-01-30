CCTV shows the moment a car driven by drink-driver Gethyn Prosser is involved in a high-speed crash on a roundabout above the Heads of the Valleys Road.

Prosser, 43, was sentenced - for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and to driving while under the influence of alcohol - at Cardiff Crown Court today.

CCTV played to the court showed Jordan Holly leaving the car wash near the roundabout above the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road.

As he passes the slip road up from the A465, the defendant’s vehicle can be seen travelling onto the roundabout at high speed, without stopping.

The roundabout is controlled by traffic lights.

Prosser’s car slams into Mr Holly's, lifting it off the ground and spinning it backwards across the road.

Other motorists can be seen leaving their vehicles and rushing to help both drivers.

Prosser was sentenced to 12 months in prison for the charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is to serve half of that time in custody before being eligible to be released on licence.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years.

A concurrent sentence of one month was also handed down for the offence of driving while under the influence of alcohol.