Two local politicians visited Chepstow-based Creo Medical to find out more about one of the fastest growing companies in Wales.

David Davies MP and Peter Fox MS visited the Monmouthshire firm whose technology is reducing the need for surgical intervention for the treatment of bowel cancer.

With their headquarters shortly to double in size in order to meet the growing demands of the business, particularly in terms of manufacturing and training, the local representatives had the opportunity to see and hear for themselves the difference Creo is making globally, as well as question why patients in Wales are yet to benefit from the technology.

David Davies, MParliament for Monmouth and Secretary of State for Wales, said: “This is an exceptional Welsh business which is already transforming lives across the globe – with clearly a lot more still to come.

“I was especially struck by the difference they are making in changing the pathways for those presenting with lesions in the bowel. I’m acutely aware of what an ordeal surgical intervention for bowel cancer can mean for patients and so to see here a company on our doorstep leading globally on a progressive alternative in this way is magnificent.

“It is, of course, a shame that the Welsh NHS has not yet chosen to adopt this technology. I’d hate to think of Welsh patients being at a disadvantage in terms of access to cutting edge treatment.”

Creo Medical recently also announced partnerships with surgical robotics giants Intuitive and CMR.

Peter Fox, MS for Monmouth, said: “What Creo are doing is phenomenal – taking a concept that started from a garage all those years ago and turning it into something that is truly industry leading and making an enormous difference to so many all over the world.

“The combination of engineering and scientific brilliance was clear to see – and it’s exciting to see them turning the heads of some of the most well established Medtech companies in the World with what they are doing.”

Chris Hancock, founder of Creo Medical, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome our distinguished guests here today, show them around our HQ and introduce them to a range of technology which we are extremely proud to now see treating patients on a daily basis across the globe.

“We are hopeful patients in Wales can soon be amongst those to benefit and look forward to working with local representatives and decision makers in order to help facilitate just that.”

Creo had a successful 2022 with an eight-fold increase in the sales of their core electrosurgical products and technology. Over the same period, the number of physicians trained to use the device doubled to more than 450, with an increasing pipeline of future adopters for 2023.