Newport-based Acorn Recruitment, one of the UK’s leading recruitment agencies, has renamed as ‘Acorn by Synergie’.

The rebrand has been implemented to better reflect Acorn’s position as part of Synergie, an international group of companies and institutions offering global human resources management and development services in recruitment, temporary employment and permanent and executive solutions.

Bernard Ward, managing director of Acorn by Synergie, said: “Since this business launched some 30 years ago, Acorn has grown to become one of the most recognised, trusted, and ambitious recruitment partners in the UK – in fact, it is ranked within the top one per cent of all leading UK recruiters.

“And today, Acorn by Synergie is now a multinational organisation with globally renowned foundations, an international perspective and a turnover of around £2.billion.

“Acorn's origins will always belong here, in Wales, and the local and highly personalised levels of knowledge, expertise and overall service that our clients, candidates and colleagues have come to expect from us remain an integral part of who we are, and what we do. There will be no change operationally to any of our existing divisions or branches, and we will remain visible on high streets up and down the UK.

“In becoming Acorn by Synergie we are also acknowledging the fast-growing and continuously developing nature of our workforce, there is much to be celebrated when it comes to our achievements in the past 30 years, but also much more to come for us as Acorn by Synergie too.”