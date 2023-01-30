The police are trying to hunt down a man who ‘left the scene’ after injuring a 78-year-old last week.

The driver reportedly left the scene following the crash.

A 78-year-old woman received minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution after officers were called to crash involving a van and a pedestrian – the drivers van is believed to be white.

The crash on the junction of Westfield Drive and Malpas Road, Newport happened at around 10am on Tuesday 24 January.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we’re asking for any motorists with dashcam footage that were using Westfield Drive or Malpas Road between 10am and 11am to contact us.

“You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300024407 with any details.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”