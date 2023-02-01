AN INDEPENDENT hairdresser in Blaenavon has been named the best in Wales.
Bethan Worrell was named Best Hairdresser of the Year at the Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards on Sunday, January 22.
The 27-year-old started her Blaenavon hairdressing business, called Hair by Beth, more than a year ago.
Bethan at the Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards. Picture Bethan Worrell
She said: “I cannot thank all my clients for all the votes and support they have shown me.
“It’s been phenomenal and really emotional.
“I currently share a space with two other women but I have just started renovating my own salon in Blaenavon.
“I have built my business up over the past year and a half.”
