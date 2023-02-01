Bethan Worrell was named Best Hairdresser of the Year at the Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards on Sunday, January 22.

The 27-year-old started her Blaenavon hairdressing business, called Hair by Beth, more than a year ago.

Bethan at the Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards (Image: Bethan Worrell)

She said: “I cannot thank all my clients for all the votes and support they have shown me.

“It’s been phenomenal and really emotional.

“I currently share a space with two other women but I have just started renovating my own salon in Blaenavon.

“I have built my business up over the past year and a half.”