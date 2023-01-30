A PAEDOPHILE raped a little girl after showing her a pornographic film and “grooming” her by promising to buy her an iPhone and trainers.

“Predator” Daniel Lynch tried to bribe her with £100 to buy her silence but she had the bravery to stand up to him and tell her mother.

The 38-year-old convicted killer from Cwmbran was found guilty of a catalogue of sexual offences following a trial.

He was convicted of 15 counts in all and they included three counts of rape, five of assault by touching, three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, assaulting a girl by penetration with a part of the body/thing and one of causing a child to watch/look at an image of sexual activity.

Lynch, who had 18 convictions for 23 offences, was jailed for manslaughter in 2009, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Daniel Lynch

Alexander Greenwood, prosecuting, read out the victim’s impact statement written by her mother.

Her mum said: “The defendant was a predator.

“She was forced into an adult world of sex.

“This will affect her for the rest of her life.

“My daughter has had her childhood stolen from her.”

Paul Hewitt, representing Lynch, said that although his client had serious previous convictions, there were none for sexual offences.

Judge Lucy Crowther told the defendant: “You showed her a pornographic film.

“You used that as an instruction to show her what you wanted her to do.”

She added: “You denied it and caller her a liar.

“You made the victim and her mother sit through the trial.

“You’ve now admitted that you lied to the jury and you feel sorry for yourself in the pre-sentence report.”

Lynch, now of Newgate Street, Llanfaes, Brecon, was jailed for 18 years.

The defendant was sentenced to a 17-year custodial term plus an extended licence period.

Judge Crowther said Lynch will serve at least 11 years and three months behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

The defendant will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and was made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Lynch showed no emotion as he was sentenced.

The judge commended the victim and her mother for their dignity and hailed the “courageous” little girl as a “remarkable child”.