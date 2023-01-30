The family of a ‘kind and caring’ 23-year-old have paid tribute to their son after he died at the scene of a motorcycle crash last week.

Joshua Stock, 23 remembered as being ‘happy go lucky and a joker’ was a full-time carer to his grandmother Judith who he would visit every day.

Joshua died at the scene of a crash in Monnow Way, Bettws on Wednesday 25 January following a crash between a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a motorbike at around 3.30pm.

Joshua Stock died last Wednesday. Picture: Gwent Police

His family’s tribute said: “Josh was a kind, loving and caring person.

"He was devoted to his family and was a full-time carer to his much-loved grandmother, Judith, visiting and caring for her every day.

“Josh was a real joker and prankster with a wicked and very dry sense of humour. He would go out of his way to make people smile and laugh even during the worst of times.

“He was happy go lucky and always found time to help his friends.

“We are grateful for all the kind messages of love and support but ask for time to grieve as a family together in peace.”

Joshua’s next of kin continues to receive support from specialist officers.

A 60-year-old from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

The Welsh Ambulance Service attended the scene alongside officers.

Gwent Police are continuing their appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to assist the force with their enquiries.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using Monnow Way between 3pm and 4pm to contact us.

“You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300026066 with any details.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”