South Wales Police have issued an appeal to find a missing 15-year-old boy.
Ethan, 15, is missing from the Ely area of Cardiff, he was last seen late on Saturday 28 January.
The teenager described as being 5 ft 9 with brown hair was last seen wearing a black Puffa style jacket and a grey tracksuit.
Ethan was last seen on Saturday. Picture: South Wales Police
Ethan has connections with the Trowbridge, Whitchurch and Ely areas of Cardiff and Swansea.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “If you have seen Ethan since Saturday night or have any information which will help us to find him, please contact us and quote reference 2300030155.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here