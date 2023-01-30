South Wales Police have issued an appeal to find a missing 15-year-old boy.

Ethan, 15, is missing from the Ely area of Cardiff, he was last seen late on Saturday 28 January.

The teenager described as being 5 ft 9 with brown hair was last seen wearing a black Puffa style jacket and a grey tracksuit.

Ethan was last seen on Saturday. Picture: South Wales Police

Ethan has connections with the Trowbridge, Whitchurch and Ely areas of Cardiff and Swansea.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “If you have seen Ethan since Saturday night or have any information which will help us to find him, please contact us and quote reference 2300030155.”