IEUAN EDWARDS, 20, of Victoria Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on St James Way on October 11, 2022.

He was fined £455 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £182 surcharge.

JOEL RICHARDS, 24, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was fined £420 and ordered to pay £350 compensation after he admitted causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress, possession of cocaine, a public order offence, and criminal damage at an Esso petrol station on July 14, 2022.

MORE NEWS: Thug left man with ‘life-threatening injuries’ after house party attack

JACK NEWCOMBE-CAREY, 24, of Lilian Grove, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst unfit to drive through drugs on Stonebridge Road, Rassau, on July 8, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £28 surcharge.

LEIGH BEYNON, 43, of Oliphant Circle, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on August 20, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

READ MORE: Paedophile raped little girl after showing her porn film

KRISTIAN BOULTON, 32, of Meredith Terrace, Newbridge, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Newport Road, Bedwas, Caerphilly, on July 24, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CREGAN RICHARDS, 24, of Warn's Terrace, Abertysswg, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood and driving without insurance on Bryn Pica, Tredegar, on October 8, 2022.

He was fined £700 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £280 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER BROOME, 36, of Greenfield Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 15 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on May 26, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

AHMED EAD ABULKHER, 33, of Church Street, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on the B4257 Rhymney on July 24, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH GREENLAND, 46, of Sunny View, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Merchant Street on October 21, 2022.

He was fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £140 surcharge.

LANCE WILLIAMS, 36, of Ty Coch, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on October 29, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

SARAH BROAD, 37, of Heol Trostre, St Mellons, Cardiff, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted stealing goods from Aldi in Newport on May 17, 2022.

She was ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £22 surcharge.