Gwent Police has an issued an appeal to find the men, who are all being recalled to prison.

Kaine Peterson, 23, from the Cwmbran area; Joshua Adams, 34, from the Newport area; Liam Jones, 31, from the Bargoed area; and Jonathan Davies, 38, from the Blackwood area are all believed to be evading arrest.

Gwent Police are carrying out searches and following enquires across Gwent to locate the men and bring them into custody.

The four wanted men (Image: Gwent Police)

The force believe some of the men pictures may be relying or family or friends to avoid arrest.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We'd like to remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour someone who's been recalled to prison which itself could lead to a jail term

“The men, or anyone who has information about their whereabouts, are asked to contact us immediately by calling 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter quoting the name of the man and any information.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”