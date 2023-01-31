From February 2, new passport fees will be introduced for all applications including those who are newly applying or are renewing their passport.

The changes were announced on the Government's website which informed the public that the increase was required to help the Home Office "to continue improving its services.”

Here's everything you need to know about getting your new passport and what the new fees will be.

Home Office are proposing changes to passport application fees. Find out more at https://t.co/Z6l3WbJWqa pic.twitter.com/W7AcfURNw2 — His Majesty’s Passport Office (@HM_Passport) January 12, 2023

Why is the UK government increasing the passport renewal price?





The Government’s web page reads: “The new fees will help the Home Office move towards a system that meets its costs through those who use it, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation.

“The Government does not make any profit from the cost of passport applications.

“The fees will also contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas, including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders."

READ MORE: Airbnb issues travel scam warning to UK travellers as Brits lose £1.4k on average

READ MORE:Travel warning for anyone with a holiday booked ahead of planned strikes

When should I renew my passport?





Apply or renew your passport application online. You can also submit your photo online!



Find our more at: https://t.co/jut4KBHlhI#GetOnline pic.twitter.com/fIhkfWxoLB — His Majesty’s Passport Office (@HM_Passport) January 25, 2023

You need to renew or replace your passport if it has expired or if you do not have enough time left on it.

The amount of time left on your passport changes depending on the country that you are visiting.

You can check the entry requirements of the country you want to travel to by visiting the UK's Foreign travel advice website.

If you still have a European Union or burgundy passport, you do not need to replace the passport as long as it is valid for travel.

It's important to note that there are different rules for when you have had your passport lost, stolen or damaged.

How to replace a lost, stolen or damaged passport

If your passport is lost or stolen, you must declare it straight away to help prevent anyone from using your passport or identity.



Keep your identity secure and your passport safe.



Reports yours lost or stolen at:https://t.co/UaF84Gn7te pic.twitter.com/o2W6BXCY2i — His Majesty’s Passport Office (@HM_Passport) January 27, 2023

Damaged passports

The UK government says if your passport has 'more than reasonable wear and tear', you must replace it because you may not be allowed to travel with it.

Lost or stolen

If your passport is lost or stolen, you need to cancel it as quickly as possible.

The UK government advises this to "reduce the risk of anyone else using your passport or your identity".

Before February 2, it costs £75.50 to renew or replace your passport if you apply online or £85 if you fill in a paper form.

How long does it take to get a British passport?





The government advises that you allow for up to 10 weeks for your new passport but this can vary depending on where you are applying from for example.

You can book online or with a paper form from the Post Office for the standard service.

However, you can also use the Online Premium and Fast Track service for an increased fee.

Additionally, if you need a passport for urgent travel under compassionate circumstances, you can contact the Passport Advice line.

How much will UK passport prices will be from February 2023?





The cost of a standard online application for an adult made within the UK will jump from £75.50 to £82.50.

Meanwhile, the free for a child's passport under the same conditions will rise to £53.50 from £49.

The change will also affect postal applications which will increase from £85 to £93 for adults and £58.50 to £64 for children.

It is the first time in five years that the cost of applying for a passport has increased, the Home Office said.