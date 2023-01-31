Mark Holmes caused an estimated £28,000 worth of damage to his victim’s home during the drink-fuelled rampage last November 8, also targeting two cars and injuring the woman with the digger’s bucket.

The 56-year-old, whose address was given to the court as Brynheulog Street, Penybryn, knew his victim and their relationship was “strained”, James Evans, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court on Tuesday.

She had been sitting in her front room that lunchtime when she saw the JCB being driven into her street and then into her Ford Focus, said Mr Evans.

Running outside to remonstrate, she “saw it was the defendant driving”.

He then “raised the digger” and “made contact with her”, inflicting “relatively minor injuries”.

Holmes “became aware the incident was being filmed” and fled the scene, driving to Blackwood Police Station, where he told officers: “I f***king wrecked it.”

Mr Evans said Holmes also told police he had been “drinking lots” - a sample was taken showing he had 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal drink-driving limit is 35 micrograms.

In a statement read to the court, Holmes’ victim said the ordeal had left her with sleep problems and dreams in which “something is crushing me”.

“I was scared for my and my son’s life,” she said of the incident with Holmes. “I thought he would kill me.”

Marian Lewis, defending, said the incident was “quite an extraordinary case” involving a defendant who is “held in high regard by those who know him”.

She called the offending “out of character” for Holmes, who has four previous convictions for seven offences, but has not appeared before the courts in at least 28 years.

“He is a person who has brought up a family without offending, and set a good example to his children,” Ms Lewis said, adding that Holmes - who has been behind bars on remand for the past three months - had "completely lost his self control" and was “full of remorse”.

At an earlier hearing, the defendant admitted aggravated vehicle taking, battery, dangerous driving, three counts of criminal damage, and drink-driving.

The judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, told Holmes his behaviour was “not excusable in any way” and he had given “little thought” to the harm he could have caused to his victim.

A Probation Service reported said there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” and character references described Holmes as an “extremely helpful man in the community” who had “good morals”.

The judge handed Holmes a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also made the subject of a 10-year restraining order and was disqualified from driving for three years.