The air ambulance was called to Forge Close at around 3.10pm on Friday, January 27.

The Welsh Air Ambulance Service attended alongside officers and the Welsh Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Air Ambulance Service confirmed a 40-year-old woman from Caerleon died.

They said: “I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in the Newport area last Friday afternoon (27/01/23).

“Our Cardiff crew were allocated at 15.07 and arrived at scene by helicopter at 15.19. Our involvement concluded at 17.01.”

The woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.