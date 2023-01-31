A 40-YEAR-OLD woman has died following a incident in Caerleon which saw an air ambulance called out.

The air ambulance was called to Forge Close at around 3.10pm on Friday, January 27.

The Welsh Air Ambulance Service attended alongside officers and the Welsh Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Air Ambulance Service confirmed a 40-year-old woman from Caerleon died.

They said: “I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in the Newport area last Friday afternoon (27/01/23).

“Our Cardiff crew were allocated at 15.07 and arrived at scene by helicopter at 15.19. Our involvement concluded at 17.01.”

The woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.  