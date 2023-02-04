PLANNING a meal out in Newport for Valentine’s Day?

Time is ticking until Valentine’s Day on February 14 and many couples will be making plans (with booking advised as it can get busy).

Here are some popular places where couples can dine on the special day…

Gem42

For those looking to splash out Gem42, on Bridge Street, offers an intimate evening with their Valentine’s Day tasting menu.

The Italian restaurant, which boasts three AA rosettes and numerous awards, will have a menu using high quality, fresh ingredients and incorporating the five tastes: salt, sweet, sour, bitter and umami (savoury) and patron pastry chef Pasquale Cinotti on hand to create delicious desserts.

Gem42 isn't a huge venue, so those looking to indulge should make reservations.

To make a booking call 01633 287591 or for more information visit gem42.co.uk - general enquiries can be e-mailed to info@gem42.co.uk

Junction 28

Another luxurious dining destination Junction 28, on Station Approach, will be opening on Valentine’s Day (despite normally being closed on a Tuesday).

Junction 28 specialises in seafood with an array of menus to choose from all created from locally sourced ingredients and prepared and cooked by expert chefs.

Junction 28 is offering a Valentine’s Day three course meal for the evening with guests greeted with prosecco on arrival; people need to pre-order their food by no later than February 8.

To find out more about the menu, or to book your Valentine’s Day treat, visit bit.ly/3WYJ3GU

Red Fort Caerleon

Red Fort Caerleon, on Cross Street, aims to bring together traditional Indian cuisine while catering to the tastes of the modern world. It is rated as the best Indian restaurant in Newport and among the top five Newport food destinations on TripAdvisor

The venue, based in the historical and beautiful town of Caerleon, is fairly intimate and elegant for those wanting to dine in, with food also available to collect or for home delivery (for those in the NP18 area).

To find out more about Red Fort Caerleon or reserve a table visit redfortcaerleon.com

Marenghi’s

Marenghi’s, on Chepstow Road, is rated the number one place for Italian food in Newport on TripAdvisor.

The coffee shop and restaurant is offering a Valentine’s menu with a range of Sicilian and Italian starters, mains, and desserts on offer for a romantic evening (along with a bottle of prosecco per couple for those fancying a tipple).

Find out more at facebook.com/MarenghisItalian or book by calling 07728 406335.

The Snug

The Snug Restaurant on Caerleon’s High Street offers an affordable experience for those fancying a Valentine’s Day lunch – with two or three course options including a range of starters and desserts (along with the main course) along with alcoholic and soft drinks.

The venue is currently open between 8.30am and 3pm Tuesday to Saturday (along with wood fired pizzas from 6.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays).

Find out more at thesnugcaerleon.co.uk