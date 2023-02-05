TWO Gwent Wetherspoons have recently been inspected by council Scores in the Doors programme.

The Sirhowy, Blackwood and The Pontlottyn, Abertillery were both awarded a five-star rating by the council’s inspectors.

Scores on the Doors provide hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, take-aways and clubs across the borough.

Outside seating area at The Sirhowy, Blackwood. Picture: Wetherspoons (Image: Wetherspoons)

The Sirhowy in High Street’s pub manager Sarah Davidson said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.”

The Pontlottyn, Abertillery (Image: Wetherspoons)

Inspectors judge each business on hygiene, structural and confidence in management.

The Pontlottyn in Somerset Street’s pub’s manager, Sarah Newton, said: “All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all times and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”