Presenter Lucy Owen and crew were in the city centre for a piece on rouge companies using people's home addresses without their knowledge.

The latest episode of the show will also look at how sales of vinyl records are booming, as well as DIY tips with building and surveying expert Tim Davies.

Speaking to the Argus, presenter Ms Owen said: “With our new series of X-Ray we try to get out and about across the country as possible, it feels like a great way to be closer to our views.

Lucy Owen asks the public all things DIY, investigates rise in vinyl sales and rogue companies using peoples addresses without permission.

“Sometimes people feel more comfortable to see us about consumer issues that they may be having, it’s great to meet people and are trying to get around as much as possible.

“Newport is well and truly a firm favourite, we have been here a couple of times and we always get a fantastic reaction and had loads of people come and see us and chat to us about stories they want us to look into.

“Some people have been saying it’s great to see you here in Newport, and it's nice to get out and about.”

The latest episode will also see Ms Owen put viewers' DIY questions to an expert, and will chat to Re-Make Newport and Benthyg Cymru about ways to get cost effective tools to save money.

X-Ray filming taking place in Newport at Friars Walk.

She added: “Two women from those schemes came to talk to us about borrowing stuff, in their shop and saving people money.

“One of them gave us an interesting stat, about how drills are used on average for eight minutes in their lifetime.

“It’s an environmentally way of getting tools which are cost effective, and we chatted to them about volunteers and the classes that they will be running which is great.”

The latest episode will air on BBC One on Monday, February 6, at 8pm.

Lucy Owen films latest episode of X-Ray in Friars Walk.

X-Ray has previously filmed in Newport in May last year with an investigation into an accountancy firm with angry customers, and two rogues behind bars.

They also filmed in the city in March 2021, where they went undercover to investigate fake cigarette sellers in the city.