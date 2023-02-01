After a successful introduction for last year’s autumn international series, Transport for Wales is laying on a number of return coaches, alongside a full rail timetable.

The coaches will be running from Cwmbran, Caerphilly, Abergavenny, Pontypridd and Llanelli, with prices starting at £6 return.

More than 25,000 rugby fans are expected to travel in and out of Cardiff by rail on Saturday, to witness Warren Gatland coach Wales in his first game since returning as head coach in December.

Customers are being urged to plan their journeys in advance and check before they travel.

Adam Terry, head of planning at Transport for Wales said: “We look forward to welcoming tens of thousands of rugby supporters onto our services for the first of Wales two home fixtures in this year’s Six Nations.

“We will have every available train in use and will be strengthening services to and from Cardiff to provide as much capacity as possible.

“Peak time rail services before and after the match are likely to be very busy, so passengers are advised to make use of earlier and later trains, or book one of the TfW coaches to ensure you have a guaranteed seat to get to the game and home afterwards.

“A queuing system will be in place at Cardiff Central after the game and we’ll be working alongside the other train operators to get passengers home as quickly and safely as possible.”

Passengers are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the queuing system before travelling to the game.

TFW coaches will drop off and depart from Tresillian Way in Cardiff City Centre, a short walk from the Principality Stadium.

Return coach tickets must be booked in advance and existing rail tickets are not valid for coach travel.

Tickets will be issued on a first come, first served basis. Supporters travelling to the capital on Friday, February 3 - the day before the match - should be aware of industrial action taking place by train drivers at 15 other train companies.

TFW are not involved in the strikes, but services are likely to be busy than normal due to no Great Western Railway, West Midlands Railways, Avanti or CrossCountry services operating on Friday.

Great Western Railway services will be operating as normal on Saturday.

Other delays expected are on the roads, as the M4 is expected to be busy and drivers who plan to drive into Cardiff are advised to plan ahead.

Buses from Newport in to Cardiff will also be affected, with road closures in and around the city centre.

The 30 service to Cardiff will operate via Dumfries Place and end and start at Kingsway opposite Cardiff Castle, at 10.15am until 6.15pm.

In and around Newport City Centre will also be busy due to Swindon Town visiting Rodney Parade.

The kick off time had to be moved to 12.45pm, to avoid clash with the Principality fixture kicking off at 2.15pm.

The Exiles stated it is a decision that was made due to safety concerns.