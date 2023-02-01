A SPECIAL community cohesion event has been held in Newport to bring together people of different faiths and from different community.

The event took place at Victoria Road Mosque in the city was was organised and hosted by Mubarak Ali, secretary of the Islamic Society for Wales.

Mr Ali, who has lived in Newport for about 60 years, said he decided to hold the event because he felt it was important to bring together people of different faiths, nationalities and backgrounds to help improve relations between them.

The event, on Friday, fell on Holocaust Memorial Day which gave it an extra meaning.

Mr Ali said: "It was a very positive event and it was fantastic to get all these people together.

"We have held events with different faiths before but nothing on this scale.

"I like to inspire people to do the right thing. We have only got one life so let's show love and respect to each other."

Local MPs and Senedd members were among those who attended the event, which saw speeches and food being shared.

Other guests included the Lord Lieutenant of Gwent Brigadier Robert Aitken, the High Sheriff of Gwent Malgwyn Davies, Mayor of Newport Cllr Martyn Kellaway, Bishop of Monmouth Cherry Vann, Dean of St Woolos Ian Black, and Luke Pearce, nephew of boxer David Pearce "Newport's Rocky". Mosque children and teachers were also there.

Mr Ali said: "I paid tribute and thanked Newport's Rocky David 'Bomber' as I lived in Pill back in the 60s and 70s when my family moved over from Pakistan in 1966. David and I played football together in Pill (Ken Park).

"Our first mosque was built in a cellar in Potter Street in 1973. It moved to Llanwern Street in Maindee in 1974. In 1977 we moved to the church at 63 Stow Hill.

"Finally we moved to our current building, the old United Reformed Church on Victoria Road as our congregation grew and grew over the years.

"We hold an annual march in commemoration of Imam Hussain, the prophet Mohammed's grandson and have done every year since 1982. It was the first of its kind in UK and Europe at the time."

Mr Ali was a trustee of the South East Wales Racial Equality Council which closed in 2018 due to government cutbacks. He is also one of the founding members of Council of Muslim Mosques and Organisations Newport which was set up in 2008.