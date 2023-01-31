A temporary speed limit has been put in place this afternoon on the westbound carriageway between junction 25 for Caerleon and junction 25A for Grove Park.

Traffic Wales engineers have inspected the Hereford Rail Bridge, and found a “depression on the bridge joint”.

Resurfacing works will take place overnight (Tuesday, January 31 – Wednesday, February 1).

Further investigations of the damaged area will take place in the coming weeks, and any further repair work will take place shortly afterwards.

A Traffic Wales spokesperson said: “There are 30mph limits in place on the M4 heading westbound between junction 25 Caerleon and junction 25A Grove Park due to a depression on the bridge joint.

“After the inspection resurfacing works are due to take place tonight to remove the temporary speed limit.

“Further investigations of the bridge joint will be needed to make more permanent repairs in the coming weeks.”