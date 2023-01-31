It was very exciting to see Olympic, Paralympic, and Commonwealth medallists go head-to-head at this amazing venue which has helped Newport’s position as a host of major events.

This year’s events calendar is already looking healthy, and I know that we and many of our partners are putting plans in place for further events and activities that we will all be able to enjoy and will bring visitors and business to our city.

On Sunday, March 5, the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon will celebrate its tenth anniversary with runners following an inspiring route which showcases some of the best landmarks of Newport.

We are very proud to be supporting this year’s event and the essential work of St David’s Hospice Care. I encourage everyone to show their support on the day.

The ABP Newport Wales Marathon and 10K will also return for 2023 on Sunday, April 16. One of our biggest events, the marathon attracts runners and supporters from around the world for one of the fastest-paced races of its kind.

In May the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth will mark the Coronation of King Charles III.

An extra bank holiday has been confirmed for Monday, May 8, and many people will celebrate with street parties and events over the weekend.

We are currently planning our local events and putting in place plans to support those who may want to host community events – look out for more information on our website and on social media soon.

On Saturday, June 24, Newport will host Wales National Armed Forces Day. A range of events will be held in the city and it will be an excellent opportunity for everyone to show their support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community. More news on this is coming very soon!

Another successful event in 2022 was the inaugural Pride in the Port – we’re expecting some exciting news very soon on plans for 2023 and we can’t wait to show our support again.

And of course, our ever-popular food festival will return on the second Saturday in October. It was incredible to see the support for last year’s event after a few missed years. We can wait to see what treats and delights will be on offer this year!

More information will be available on all of the above very soon and remember, if you are hosting an event in Newport you can submit details on our online what’s on listing for all to see!