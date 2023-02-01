Cory Beecham, 21, was pulled over when he was at the wheel of an Audi A1 car in the Blackwood area.

David Thomas, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “An officer’s attention was drawn to the defendant after he was seen to be driving with excessive speed on the A4048.

“He was wearing a baseball cap and police noticed that he smelt strongly of cannabis and appeared to be intoxicated.

“The defendant said he had smoked cannabis that evening.”

After Beecham tested positive following a drugs swipe on Penmaen Road, Pontllanfraith, he was taken to a police station.

He gave a reading there of 2.5 microgrammes per litre of blood.

The defendant was just over as the legal limit is 2 microgrammes per litre of blood.

Beecham, of Alexandra Road, Ynysddu, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to drug driving on October 11, 2022.

Darren Bishop, representing the defendant, said: “He has no previous convictions and this is quite at the low level in terms of the reading.”

His lawyer added that his client had just recently started a new job as a machine operator.

Beecham was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £120.

He will also have to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £48 surcharge.