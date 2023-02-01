A MAN was caught drug driving after police had earlier spotted him speeding.
Cory Beecham, 21, was pulled over when he was at the wheel of an Audi A1 car in the Blackwood area.
David Thomas, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “An officer’s attention was drawn to the defendant after he was seen to be driving with excessive speed on the A4048.
“He was wearing a baseball cap and police noticed that he smelt strongly of cannabis and appeared to be intoxicated.
“The defendant said he had smoked cannabis that evening.”
After Beecham tested positive following a drugs swipe on Penmaen Road, Pontllanfraith, he was taken to a police station.
He gave a reading there of 2.5 microgrammes per litre of blood.
The defendant was just over as the legal limit is 2 microgrammes per litre of blood.
Beecham, of Alexandra Road, Ynysddu, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to drug driving on October 11, 2022.
Darren Bishop, representing the defendant, said: “He has no previous convictions and this is quite at the low level in terms of the reading.”
His lawyer added that his client had just recently started a new job as a machine operator.
Beecham was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £120.
He will also have to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £48 surcharge.
