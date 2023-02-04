ALREADY dreaming of an escape somewhere this summer?

The travel and tourism industry is still recovering from the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, but there's plenty of options for those planning an escape.

We previously reported on flights from Cardiff Airport this summer - now Bristol Airport has confirmed its summer 2023 destination guide...

Greece

A hugely popular option for British tourists there will be numerous Greek destinations which people can fly to from Bristol, including:

Athens (EasyJet, Augean);

(EasyJet, Augean); Corfu (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet);

(Jet2, TUI, EasyJet); Crete – Chania (Jet 2) or Heraklion (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet);

(Jet 2) or (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet); Kefalonia (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet);

(Jet2, TUI, EasyJet); Kos (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet);

(Jet2, TUI, EasyJet); Preveza (Jet2, EasyJet);

(Jet2, EasyJet); Mykonos (EasyJet);

(EasyJet); Rhodes (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet);

(Jet2, TUI, EasyJet); Santorini (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet);

(Jet2, TUI, EasyJet); Skiathos (Jet2, TUI);

(Jet2, TUI); Thessaloniki (Jet2, TUI);

(Jet2, TUI); Zante (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet).

Spain

Spain is another popular destination for Brits wanting to soak up some sun; Bristol Airport will have summer flights to 10 Spanish airports:

Alicante (Jet2, EasyJet, Ryanair);

(Jet2, EasyJet, Ryanair); Barcelona (EasyJet, Ryanai);

(EasyJet, Ryanai); Girona – Barcelona (Jet2, Ryanair);

(Jet2, Ryanair); Bilbao (EasyJet);

(EasyJet); Ibiza (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet, Ryanair);

(Jet2, TUI, EasyJet, Ryanair); Madrid (EasyJet, Ryanair);

(EasyJet, Ryanair); Majorca (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet, Ryanair);

(Jet2, TUI, EasyJet, Ryanair); Malaga (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet, Ryanair);

(Jet2, TUI, EasyJet, Ryanair); Menorca (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet);

(Jet2, TUI, EasyJet); Murcia (EasyJet);

(EasyJet); Reus (Jet2, TUI);

(Jet2, TUI); Valencia (Ryanair).

France

Travellers have 10 options for landing in France if travelling from Bristol Airport:

Bergerac (Ryanair);

(Ryanair); Beziers (Ryanair);

(Ryanair); Bordeaux (EasyJet);

(EasyJet); La Rochelle (EasyJet);

(EasyJet); Limoges (Ryanair);

(Ryanair); Marseille (EasyJet, Ryanair);

(EasyJet, Ryanair); Nantes (EasyJet);

(EasyJet); Nice (EasyJet);

(EasyJet); Paris (EasyJet);

(EasyJet); Toulouse (EasyJet).

Italy

There are a few options for people wanting to soak up some Italian culture (and cusine) this summer. Bristol is offering flights to:

Catania (EasyJet);

(EasyJet); Milan Bergamo (Ryanair);

(Ryanair); Milan Malpensa (EasyJet);

(EasyJet); Naples (TUI, EasyJet);

(TUI, EasyJet); Pisa (EasyJet);

(EasyJet); Rome (EasyJet);

(EasyJet); Venice (EasyJet, Ryanair);

(EasyJet, Ryanair); Verona (Jet2, Inghams, TUI).

Canary Islands

There are four different parts of the Canary Islands which people can fly to from Bristol:

Fuerteventura (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet);

(Jet2, TUI, EasyJet); Gran Canaria (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet, Ryanair);

(Jet2, TUI, EasyJet, Ryanair); Lanzarote (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet, Ryanair);

(Jet2, TUI, EasyJet, Ryanair); Tenerife (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet, Ryanair).

Poland

Bristol Airport will be offering flights to numerous Polish destinations, including:

Bydgoszcz (Ryanair);

Gdansk (Ryanair);

Katowice (Wizz Air);

Krakow (EasyJet, Ryanair);

Poznan (Ryanair);

Rzeszow (Ryanair);

Warsaw Modlin (Ryanair);

(Ryanair); Wroclaw (Ryanair).

Elsewhere:

Austria

Innsbruck (Inghams, Jet2).

Bulgaria

Bourgas (TUI, Balkan Holidays).

Cape Verde

Sal (TUI, Cape Verde Experience).

Croatia

Dubrovnik (TUI, EasyJet);

Pula (EasyJet);

Split (EasyJet).

Cyprus

Larnaca (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet);

Paphos (Jet2, TUI, Easy Jet).

Czech Republic

Prague (EasyJet).

Denmark

Copenhagen (EasyJet).

Egypt

Hurghada (TUI, EasyJet);

Sharm El Sheikh (TUI, EasyJet).

Florida

Orlando (TUI).

Germany

Berlin (EasyJet);

Cologne (RyanAir);

Frankfurt (Lufthansa).

Gibraltar

Gibraltar (EasyJet).

Hungary

Budapest (Ryanair).

Latvia

Riga (Ryanair).

Lithunia

Kaunas (Ryanair).

Madeira

Funchal (Jet2, EasyJet).

Malta

Malta (Jet 2, P&O Cruises).

Morocco

Marrakech (TUI).

Mexico

Cancun (TUI).

Netherlands

Amsterdam (KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, EasyJet).

Portugal

Faro (Jet2, EasyJet, Ryanair);

Lisbon (EasyJet);

Porto (EasyJet, Ryanair).

Romania

Bucharest (Ryanair).

Sardinia

Oblia (EasyJet).

Switzerland

Basel (EasyJet);

Geneva (EasyJet);

Zurich (Swiss Air).

Tunisia

Enfidha (TUI, EasyJet).

Turkey

Antalya (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet, Sun Express, Corendon Airlines);

Bodrum (Jet2, EasyJet);

Dalaman (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet).

UK