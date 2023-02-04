ALREADY dreaming of an escape somewhere this summer?
The travel and tourism industry is still recovering from the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, but there's plenty of options for those planning an escape.
We previously reported on flights from Cardiff Airport this summer - now Bristol Airport has confirmed its summer 2023 destination guide...
Greece
A hugely popular option for British tourists there will be numerous Greek destinations which people can fly to from Bristol, including:
- Athens (EasyJet, Augean);
- Corfu (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet);
- Crete – Chania (Jet 2) or Heraklion (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet);
- Kefalonia (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet);
- Kos (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet);
- Preveza (Jet2, EasyJet);
- Mykonos (EasyJet);
- Rhodes (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet);
- Santorini (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet);
- Skiathos (Jet2, TUI);
- Thessaloniki (Jet2, TUI);
- Zante (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet).
Spain
Spain is another popular destination for Brits wanting to soak up some sun; Bristol Airport will have summer flights to 10 Spanish airports:
- Alicante (Jet2, EasyJet, Ryanair);
- Barcelona (EasyJet, Ryanai);
- Girona – Barcelona (Jet2, Ryanair);
- Bilbao (EasyJet);
- Ibiza (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet, Ryanair);
- Madrid (EasyJet, Ryanair);
- Majorca (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet, Ryanair);
- Malaga (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet, Ryanair);
- Menorca (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet);
- Murcia (EasyJet);
- Reus (Jet2, TUI);
- Valencia (Ryanair).
France
Travellers have 10 options for landing in France if travelling from Bristol Airport:
- Bergerac (Ryanair);
- Beziers (Ryanair);
- Bordeaux (EasyJet);
- La Rochelle (EasyJet);
- Limoges (Ryanair);
- Marseille (EasyJet, Ryanair);
- Nantes (EasyJet);
- Nice (EasyJet);
- Paris (EasyJet);
- Toulouse (EasyJet).
Italy
There are a few options for people wanting to soak up some Italian culture (and cusine) this summer. Bristol is offering flights to:
- Catania (EasyJet);
- Milan Bergamo (Ryanair);
- Milan Malpensa (EasyJet);
- Naples (TUI, EasyJet);
- Pisa (EasyJet);
- Rome (EasyJet);
- Venice (EasyJet, Ryanair);
- Verona (Jet2, Inghams, TUI).
Canary Islands
There are four different parts of the Canary Islands which people can fly to from Bristol:
- Fuerteventura (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet);
- Gran Canaria (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet, Ryanair);
- Lanzarote (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet, Ryanair);
- Tenerife (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet, Ryanair).
Poland
Bristol Airport will be offering flights to numerous Polish destinations, including:
- Bydgoszcz (Ryanair);
- Gdansk (Ryanair);
- Katowice (Wizz Air);
- Krakow (EasyJet, Ryanair);
- Poznan (Ryanair);
- Rzeszow (Ryanair);
- Warsaw Modlin (Ryanair);
- Wroclaw (Ryanair).
Elsewhere:
Austria
- Innsbruck (Inghams, Jet2).
Bulgaria
- Bourgas (TUI, Balkan Holidays).
Cape Verde
- Sal (TUI, Cape Verde Experience).
Croatia
- Dubrovnik (TUI, EasyJet);
- Pula (EasyJet);
- Split (EasyJet).
Cyprus
- Larnaca (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet);
- Paphos (Jet2, TUI, Easy Jet).
Czech Republic
- Prague (EasyJet).
Denmark
- Copenhagen (EasyJet).
Egypt
- Hurghada (TUI, EasyJet);
- Sharm El Sheikh (TUI, EasyJet).
Florida
- Orlando (TUI).
Germany
- Berlin (EasyJet);
- Cologne (RyanAir);
- Frankfurt (Lufthansa).
Gibraltar
- Gibraltar (EasyJet).
Hungary
- Budapest (Ryanair).
Latvia
- Riga (Ryanair).
Lithunia
- Kaunas (Ryanair).
Madeira
- Funchal (Jet2, EasyJet).
Malta
- Malta (Jet 2, P&O Cruises).
Morocco
- Marrakech (TUI).
Mexico
- Cancun (TUI).
Netherlands
- Amsterdam (KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, EasyJet).
Portugal
- Faro (Jet2, EasyJet, Ryanair);
- Lisbon (EasyJet);
- Porto (EasyJet, Ryanair).
Romania
- Bucharest (Ryanair).
Sardinia
- Oblia (EasyJet).
Switzerland
- Basel (EasyJet);
- Geneva (EasyJet);
- Zurich (Swiss Air).
Tunisia
- Enfidha (TUI, EasyJet).
Turkey
- Antalya (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet, Sun Express, Corendon Airlines);
- Bodrum (Jet2, EasyJet);
- Dalaman (Jet2, TUI, EasyJet).
UK
- Aberdeen (Loganair);
- Belfast (EasyJet) – this includes Belfast International and Belfast City;
- Dublin (Aer Lingus, Ryanair);
- Edinburgh (EasyJet);
- Glasgow (EasyJet);
- Guernsey (Aurigyn);
- Inverness (EasyJet);
- Isle of Man (EasyJet);
- Jersey (Blue Islands);
- Knock (Ryanair);
- Newcastle (EasyJet).
