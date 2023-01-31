Caerphilly County Borough Council has confirmed that over 60 schools will close.

The council is urging parents to check their individual school websites for the latest changes.

Wednesday, February 1, is the first of four strike days planned by the National Education Union (NEU).

The NEU, which is the biggest education union are also planning to strike on February 14, March 15, and March 16, they are striking in pursuit of for a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise.

Full list of schools in Caerphilly: