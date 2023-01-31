MORE than 60 schools in Caerphilly will be closed on Wednesday when members of a teachers' union go on strike.
Caerphilly County Borough Council has confirmed that over 60 schools will close.
The council is urging parents to check their individual school websites for the latest changes.
Wednesday, February 1, is the first of four strike days planned by the National Education Union (NEU).
The NEU, which is the biggest education union are also planning to strike on February 14, March 15, and March 16, they are striking in pursuit of for a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise.
Full list of schools in Caerphilly:
- Aberbargoed Primary School: Closed;
- Abercarn Primary School: Closed;
- Bedwas Infants School: Partial - one class open;
- Bedwas Junior School: Partial - one class open;
- Blackwood Primary School: Closed;
- Bryn Awel Primary School: Closed;
- Bryn Primary School: Closed;
- Cefn Fforest Primary School: Closed;
- Coed y Brain Primary School: Partial - two classes open;
- Crumlin High Level: Closed;
- Cwmaber Infants School: Closed;
- Cwmaber Junior School: Closed;
- Cwmcarn Primary School: Closed ;
- Cwmfelinfach Primary School: Closed;
- Cwm Glas Infants School: Closed;
- Cwm Ifor Primary School: Closed;
- Cwrt Rawlin Primary School: Closed;
- Deri Primary School: Closed;
- Derwendeg Primary School: Closed;
- Fleur de Lys Primary School: Open;
- Fochriw Primary School: Closed;
- Gilfach Fargoed Primary School: Closed;
- Glyngaer Primary School: Closed;
- Graig y Rhacca Primary School: Partial - open to five out of seven classes;
- Greenhill Primary School: Closed;
- Hendre Infants School: Closed;
- Hendre Junior School: Closed;
- Hendredenny Primary School: Open;
- Hengoed Primary School: Closed;
- Libanus Primary School: Closed;
- Llancaeach Junior School: Closed;
- Llanfabon Infants School: Closed;
- Machen Primary School: Partial – three classes open (two for half a day and one class fully open);
- Maesycwmmer Primary School: Open;
- Markham Primary School: Closed;
- Nant y Parc Primary School: Closed;
- Pantside Primary School: Partial - one class closed (class 2);
- Park Primary School: Closed;
- Pengam Primary School: Open;
- Penllwyn Primary School: Closed;
- Pentwynmawr Primary School: Open;
- Phillipstown Primary School: Closed;
- Plasyfelin Primary School; Closed. Flying start open;
- Pontllanfraith Primary School: Closed;
- Rhiw Syr Dafydd Primary School: Closed;
- Rhydri Primary School: Closed;
- Risca Primary School: Closed;
- St. Gwladys Primary School: Closed;
- St. James Primary School: Partial - four classes open and another two for half a day each;
- The Twyn Primary School: Closed;
- Tiryberth Primary School: Closed;
- Trinant Primary School: Closed;
- Trinity Fields School: Closed;
- Ty Isaf Primary School: Closed;
- Tynewydd Primary School: Closed;
- Ty Sign Primary School: Closed;
- Tyn-y-wern Primary School: Partially - two classes open;
- Upper Rhymney Primary School: Closed;
- Waunfawr Primary School: Closed;
- Whiterose Primary School: Closed;
- Ynysddu Primary School: Closed;
- Ystrad Mynach Primary School: Closed;
- Ysgol Bro Sannan: Partial – one class open;
- Ysgol G G Caerffili: Partial - five classes closed;
- Ysgol G Cwm Gwyddon: Open;
- Ysgol Gymraeg Trelyn: Closed;
- Ysgol Ifor Bach: Closed;
- Ysgol GGilfach Fargoed: Partial – three classes open;
- Ysgol Y Castell: Partial – five classes closed, 12 classes open;
- Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Allta: Partial - four classes closed, seven open;
- Ysgol Y Lawnt: Closed;
- Ysgol Penalltau: Partial - two classes closed, two classes partially closed, all other classes open;
- Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Derwen: Closed
- St. Helens R C School: Partial – all classes closed except for nursery morning session;
- Idris Davies School (3-18): Closed;
- Bedwas High School: Closed;
- Blackwood Comprehensive School: Closed;
- Heolddu Comprehensive School: Closed;
- Islwyn High School: Closed;
- Lewis School Pengam: Closed;
- Lewis Girls Comprehensive: Closed;
- Newbridge School: Closed;
- Risca Community Comprehensive: Closed;
- St. Cenydd School: Very tentative – closed to years 7-10, open to year 11 and 6th form;
- St. Martins Comprehensive: Open;
- Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni Gelli Haf and Y Gwyndy: Open for Years 12 and 13 only;
- Glan y Nant - The Learning Centre (Pupil Referral Unit): Open.
