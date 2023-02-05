A MAN who suffered a cardiac arrest at the roadside has shared his story to help raise awareness of the importance of having defibrillators available and understanding how to use them.

Peter Belson was driving home from a caravan holiday in November 2021 when he started felling unwell. He thought nothing of it, and his wife Kelly took over behind the wheel.

Mr Belson, from Caerphilly, later said he had no idea at the time how serious the situation was.

He cried out in pain, and the couple pulled in to a nearby petrol station.

Peter Belson has shared his story to raise awareness of defibrillators and to encourage people to get first aid training. (Image: St John Ambulance Cymru)

Mrs Belson said her husband was “grey, clammy and breathing oddly”. She saw a police car parked in the petrol station and ran over to ask for help.

The officer called for backup, and two more officers arrived at the scene with a defibrillator, and they started driving Mr Belson to the hospital.

Mr Belson was “obviously very unwell,” his wife said. “His colour was dreadful, his breathing was very shallow and he was barely conscious”.

It was then that Mr Belson went into cardiac arrest.

He was taken out of the vehicle and the officers used the defibrillator, and following the shock, Mr Belson regained consciousness.

Mrs Belson said the ordeal “felt like ages, but was actually only a few minutes.”

“They say your life flashes before your eyes, and it definitely did,” she said. “Pete’s eyes opened wide and were staring into space.”

Mr Belson was taken to hospital, where medics identified a block in his arteries and he was taken straight to surgery. He suffered multiple cardiac arrests in hospital, which resulted in an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) being fitted.

Peter Belson suffered multiple cardiac arrests aged 55. (Image: St John Ambulance Cymru)

He said it was only through his recovery process that he “came to realise how serious it really was” as he came to terms with what he had been through.

“It’s been a long recovery process which is ongoing: Cardiac Rehab, exercise, diet and so on, but I’m getting there,” Mr Belson said. “I’ve been listening to my body and learning to say no.”

Mr Belson was 55 when he suffered a cardiac arrest, and is now supporting St John Ambulance Cymru’s Defibruary campaign to help raise awareness about the life-saving equipment.

“Defibrillators save lives,” he said. “It saved mine.”

St John Ambulance Cymru hold defibrillator and first aid training sessions, and you can find your nearest defibrillator, or register a newly-installed one, at thecircuit.uk.