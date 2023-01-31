Wednesday, February 1, is the first of four strike days planned by the National Education Union (NEU).

The NEU, which is the biggest education union are also planning to strike on February 14, March 15, and March 16, they are striking in pursuit of for a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise.

Blaenau Gwent

All schools in Blaenau Gwent expect one will close on Wednesday.

Only Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg, a Welsh-medium primary school in Blaina, will remain open.

According to the NEU’s district and branch secretary for Blaenau Gwent, non-striking staff are expected to report into school and timetabled lessons will be moved online.

Caerphilly

Aberbargoed Primary School: Closed;

Abercarn Primary School: Closed;

Bedwas Infants School: Partial - one class open;

Bedwas Junior School: Partial - one class open;

Blackwood Primary School: Closed;

Bryn Awel Primary School: Closed;

Bryn Primary School: Closed;

Cefn Fforest Primary School: Closed;

Coed y Brain Primary School: Partial - two classes open;

Crumlin High Level: Closed;

Cwmaber Infants School: Closed;

Cwmaber Junior School: Closed;

Cwmcarn Primary School: Closed ;

Cwmfelinfach Primary School: Closed;

Cwm Glas Infants School: Closed;

Cwm Ifor Primary School: Closed;

Cwrt Rawlin Primary School: Closed;

Deri Primary School: Closed;

Derwendeg Primary School: Closed;

Fleur de Lys Primary School: Open;

Fochriw Primary School: Closed;

Gilfach Fargoed Primary School: Closed;

Glyngaer Primary School: Closed;

Graig y Rhacca Primary School: Partial - open to five out of seven classes;

Greenhill Primary School: Closed;

Hendre Infants School: Closed;

Hendre Junior School: Closed;

Hendredenny Primary School: Open;

Hengoed Primary School: Closed;

Libanus Primary School: Closed;

Llancaeach Junior School: Closed;

Llanfabon Infants School: Closed;

Machen Primary School: Partial – three classes open (two for half a day and one class fully open);

Maesycwmmer Primary School: Open;

Markham Primary School: Closed;

Nant y Parc Primary School: Closed;

Pantside Primary School: Partial - one class closed (class 2);

Park Primary School: Closed;

Pengam Primary School: Open;

Penllwyn Primary School: Closed;

Pentwynmawr Primary School: Open;

Phillipstown Primary School: Closed;

Plasyfelin Primary School; Closed. Flying start open;

Pontllanfraith Primary School: Closed;

Rhiw Syr Dafydd Primary School: Closed;

Rhydri Primary School: Closed;

Risca Primary School: Closed;

St. Gwladys Primary School: Closed;

St. James Primary School: Partial - four classes open and another two for half a day each;

The Twyn Primary School: Closed;

Tiryberth Primary School: Closed;

Trinant Primary School: Closed;

Trinity Fields School: Closed;

Ty Isaf Primary School: Closed;

Tynewydd Primary School: Closed;

Ty Sign Primary School: Closed;

Tyn-y-wern Primary School: Partially - two classes open;

Upper Rhymney Primary School: Closed;

Waunfawr Primary School: Closed;

Whiterose Primary School: Closed;

Ynysddu Primary School: Closed;

Ystrad Mynach Primary School: Closed;

Ysgol Bro Sannan: Partial – one class open;

Ysgol G G Caerffili: Partial - five classes closed;

Ysgol G Cwm Gwyddon: Open;

Ysgol Gymraeg Trelyn: Closed;

Ysgol Ifor Bach: Closed;

Ysgol GGilfach Fargoed: Partial – three classes open;

Ysgol Y Castell: Partial – five classes closed, 12 classes open;

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Allta: Partial - four classes closed, seven open;

Ysgol Y Lawnt: Closed;

Ysgol Penalltau: Partial - two classes closed, two classes partially closed, all other classes open;

Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Derwen: Closed

St. Helens R C School: Partial – all classes closed except for nursery morning session;

Idris Davies School (3-18): Closed;

Bedwas High School: Closed;

Blackwood Comprehensive School: Closed;

Heolddu Comprehensive School: Closed;

Islwyn High School: Closed;

Lewis School Pengam: Closed;

Lewis Girls Comprehensive: Closed;

Newbridge School: Closed;

Risca Community Comprehensive: Closed;

St. Cenydd School: Very tentative – closed to years 7-10, open to year 11 and 6th form;

St. Martins Comprehensive: Open;

Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni Gelli Haf and Y Gwyndy: Open for Years 12 and 13 only;

Glan y Nant - The Learning Centre (Pupil Referral Unit): Open.

Monmouthshire

Caldicot School: Closed;

Cantref Primary: Closed;

Chepstow Comprehensive: Closed;

Deri View Primary: Closed;

Goytre Fawr Primary: Closed;

King Henry VIII Comprehensive: Closed;

Llantilio Pertholey CiW Primary: Closed;

Llanvihangel Crucorney Primary: Closed;

Magor CiW Primary: Closed;

Monmouth Comprehensive: Closed;

Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni Primary: Closed;

Dewstow Primary: Open;

Gilwern Primary CiW Primary: Open;

Osbaston CiW Primary: Open;

Our Lady and St Michael’s RC Primary: Open;

The Dell Primary: Open;

Pupil Referral Service (PRS): Open;

Archbishop Rowan Williams CiW VA Primary: Partially open;

Castle Park Primary: Partially open;

Cross ash Primary: Partially open;

Durand Primary: Partially open;

Kymin View Primary: Partially open;

Llandogo Primary: Partially open;

Llanfoist Fawr Primary: Partially open;

Overmonnow Primary: Partially open;

Pembroke Primary: Partially open;

Raglan CiW VC Primary: Partially open;

Rogiet Primary: Partially open;

Shirenewton Primary: Partially open;

St Mary’s RC Primary: Partially open;

Thornwell Primary: Partially open;

Trellech Primary: Partially open;

Undy Primary: Partially open;

Usk Primary: Partially open;

Ysgol Gymraeg Y Ffin Primary: Partially open.

Newport

Bassaleg School: Closed;

Caerleon Comprehensive: Closed;

Clytha Primary: Closed;

Gaer Primary: Closed;

Glan Llyn Primary: Closed;

Glan Usk Primary: Closed;

High Cross Primary: Closed;

John Frost School: Closed;

Jubilee Park Primary: Closed;

Llanmartin Primary: Closed;

Llanwern High: Closed;

Lliswerry High: Closed;

Maes Ebbw School: Closed;

Maesglas Primary: Closed;

Millbrook Primary: Closed;

Milton Primary: Closed;

Newport High: Closed;

St Gabriel's R.C Primary: Closed;

St Joseph's R.C High: Closed;

St Julian's Primary: Closed;

St Julian's School: Closed;

St Mary's R.C Primary: Closed;

Ysgol Bryn Derw: Closed;

Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed: Closed;

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon: Closed;

Langstone Primary: Open;

Malpas Court Primary: Open;

Mount Pleasant Primary: Open;

Pillgwenlly Primary: Open;

Rogerstone Primary: Open;

St David's R.C Primary: Open;

Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael: Open;

Caerleon Lodge Hill Primary: Partially open;

Charles Williams CiW Primary: Partially open;

Crindau Primary: Partially open;

Eveswell Primary: Partially open;

Glasllwch Primary: Partially open;

Lliswerry Primary: Partially open;

Maindee Primary: Partially open;

Malpas CiW Primary: Partially open;

Malpas Park Primary: Partially open;

Marshfield Primary: Partially open;

Monnow Primary: Partially open;

Pentrepoeth Primary: Partially open;

Ringland Primary: Partially open;

Somerton Primary: Partially open;

St Andrews Primary: Partially open;

St Joseph's R.C Primary: Partially open;

St Michael's R.C Primary: Partially open;

St Patrick's R.C Primary: Partially open;

St Woolos Primary: Partially open;

The Bridge Achievement Centre: Partially open;

Tredegar Park Primary: Partially open;

Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd: Partially open;

Ysgol Gymraeg Nant Gwenlli: Partially open.

Torfaen