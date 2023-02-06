A NEW trading card business is set to open its first shop in Newport Market this month after finding success selling the collectables online.

Newport Trading Cards is opening a shop in the Market on Saturday, February 18, and will sell trading cards such as Pokémon, Digimon, Yu-Gi-Oh, Dragonball Z and Magic: The Gathering.

The business is owned by Jacob Rogers and James Hayden, who have already been running a successful online business selling trading cards.

Pexels (Image: Pexels)

Classic Yu-Gi-Oh Cards will be on sale. Picture: Pexels

Mr Rogers, from Newport said: “We have been selling trading cards online for a while, and did well doing that as we sold a lot of Yu-Gi-Oh cards more than anything and have got a lot of stock.

“So, we thought it would make sense to open a physical shop and the market is a project we wanted to be involved with for a while and is probably one of the better places in Newport and it made sense.

“We don’t need a big shop, so the place fit in perfectly and we will sell all sorts of trading cards and collectables.”

Alongside their trading cards, the shop will sell collectables such as figures related to the trading cards - and will also buy cards from people who have rare or valuable items to sell.

Newport Trading Cards (Image: Newport Trading Cards)

Elite Trainer Box of Pokémon Cards that will be available. Picture: Newport Trading Cards

To celebrate the opening of the new store, the first 25 customers will get a free booster pack of cards with their first purchase.

Mr Rogers added: “Newport Market is fantastic, they done a great job with the renovation and we are really happy to be involved.

“It has been a few weeks setting this up, and we can’t wait to get going. we are extremely excited to open.”