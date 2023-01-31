Joshua Stock, 23, died at the scene following the incident involving a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a motorbike on Monnow Way in Bettws at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, January 25.

A 60-year-old from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. Police have now said he has been released under investigation.

Mr Stock’s family said he would be remembered as being “happy-go-lucky” and a “joker”, and that he was a full-time carer to his grandmother, who he would visit every day.

Joshua Stock died following a crash between a car and his motorbike in Bettws. (Image: Gwent Police)

“Josh was a kind, loving and caring person,” his family said.

"He was devoted to his family and was a full-time carer to his much-loved grandmother, Judith, visiting and caring for her every day.

“Josh was a real joker and prankster with a wicked and very dry sense of humour. He would go out of his way to make people smile and laugh even during the worst of times.

“He was happy-go-lucky and always found time to help his friends.

“We are grateful for all the kind messages of love and support but ask for time to grieve as a family together in peace.”

Gwent Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to help with the investigation.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using Monnow Way between 3pm and 4pm (on Wednesday, January 25) to contact us.

“You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300026066 with any details.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”