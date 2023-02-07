An award-winning practice, Smiles Better can accommodate everyone regardless of their dental dilemma, and that’s what puts them one step ahead of the rest, says Practice Manager Andrew Lazenby.

“We’ve got a multitude of specialisms, with some of the most advanced technology and equipment all under one roof. We’ve got everything we need right here so that we can cater to everyone, for any issue they might have.”

A definite string to their bow is the dentists themselves, all with their own passion for the profession and the joy they receive as clients leave the clinic with a smile fixed firmly on their face. Claire Bayliss is one such professional.

After graduating with honours in 2017 from King’s College London with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery, Claire has continued to work in general practice providing all types of dentistry. She is always looking to expand her knowledge, consistently taking on additional courses to improve upon her skills and is determined to provide her patients with functioning, natural looking dentures of the best quality; a speciality that has won her much praise from her patients.

But what exactly are dentures, and who is in need of them? Claire was happy to explain.

“Absolutely anyone could be wearing a denture. They are used for replacing missing teeth in younger patients who have lost teeth due to trauma or are missing teeth due to a genetic condition. Dentures can also be a very good tooth replacement option for older patients who are missing teeth due to caries or periodontal disease. A well-made denture can be very discreet, and the average person in a normal social setting would most likely have no idea that one was present.”

Made either of acrylic or a mix of acrylic and cobalt chrome metal, dentures can be complete, where you have no remaining teeth in an arch, or partial, where you have some remaining natural teeth in the arch; the way they are made and fitted depends on the teeth you have.

“Complete dentures stay in place with a type of suction called surface tension; this occurs between the saliva in your mouth and your gums. They are also held in place with muscle control. Muscle control patterns (neuromuscular control) must be established for the muscles of the tongue, cheeks and lips to keep the dentures in position.

Partial dentures are held in place with the help of the remaining natural teeth. Small, discrete metal clasps are used to ‘grip’ around the remaining teeth and help to keep the denture in place.”

It can take anywhere from 2-4 weeks for you to feel comfortable in your dentures, so don’t be discouraged if after the first few days you haven’t quite mastered them. Smiles Better welcomes anyone seeking advice, and is there for you every step of your journey to a brand-new smile.

The alternative to complete dentures is implants, and that’s where Joao Rodriguez comes in.

Having passed the Membership of the Joint Dental Faculties (MJDF) examination in London, Joao became a member of the Royal College of Surgeons of England. With enhanced training in Endodontics (root canal) from the International University of Catalonia, as well as the ability to provide Aesthetic Dentistry ranging from teeth straightening techniques such as Invisalign, Inman aligner, and Cfast through to Enlighten (whitening) and composite bonding, Joao really does know his stuff. This was only highlighted further when he was nominated for both the ‘Private Dentistry Awards’ and also ‘The Dentistry awards 2022’ as a finalist, an achievement he is particularly proud of.

Having been providing dental implants since 2013, this is a subject that Joao is confident in discussing.

“A dental implant is made up of 3 component parts. These are the titanium rod or screw (known as the implant), then there is a porcelain crown and the inter-connecting abutment. Firstly, I would make a small hole by drilling into the jaw into which the implant is secured. Secondly (and not necessarily on the same day) the interconnecting abutment is placed onto the titanium post and finally, the crown is then attached onto the post via the adjoining abutment to create a natural looking tooth.”

Implants can be used to replace just one tooth, several teeth or indeed all of your teeth depending on your requirements. If you’re looking for a reason to consider implants, Joao can give you seven:

They’re permanent and require no fixatives to hold them in position They look, feel and even act just like your real teeth They work to preserve your facial features Once fitted it’s extremely difficult to tell a dental implant from a real tooth They are the only ‘worry free’ choice, giving you the chance to continually eat what you like while pursuing an active lifestyle. Because they ‘stand alone’, they won’t damage any surrounding healthy teeth They last 3-5 times longer than other forms of teeth replacement

As Joao says, “I have a passion for good dentistry, patient care is my number one priority. You are sure of a warm welcome and award-winning care at Smiles Better Abergavenny, and I very much look forward to assisting you in your dental requirements for 2023!”

