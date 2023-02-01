Darren Woodcock, 45, was arrested in the Beaufort area of Ebbw Vale after officers were given a tip-off of a suspected drug dealer operating there.

Rob Simpkins, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “On May 21, 2021, at around 7.30pm, the police received information there could be someone there involved in the supply of drugs.

“They found the defendant who had 10 packs of diazepam hidden in his trousers and there were 30 tablets in each box.

“Officers also seized his mobile phone which was then interrogated.

“They found evidence of the defendant buying tablets from an upscale supplier called Paul.”

It emerged that ‘Paul’ has since died.

Diazepam, also known as Valium, is a controlled class C drug used to treat a range of conditions, including anxiety, seizures, alcohol withdrawal syndrome, muscle spasms and insomnia.

Woodcock made “full and frank admissions” to the police and was described by them as a “street dealer”.

The court was told the defendant, a warehouse worker, was a former heroin addict who had been clean of drugs for nearly 10 years.

Woodcock, of Queen Street, Brynmawr, admitted being concerned in the supply of diazepam and possession of 300 tablets of the drug.

The supply offence was committed over a four-year period starting in 2017.

The defendant has 13 previous convictions for 24 offences and has previously been jailed for handling stolen goods and driving offences.

Paul Philpott, representing Woodcock, said: “He was fully cooperative and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

“The defendant is not responsible for the significant delay in bringing this matter to court.

“He is in full-time employment and looks after his family.

“This is a man who has put the past behind him since his release from prison.

“He has shown remorse and his family would suffer if he were to receive a custodial sentence.”

Woodcock’s sentence was adjourned to the crown court and is due to take place on February 14.

He was granted unconditional bail.