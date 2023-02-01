Monmouthshire County Council’s planning committee will consider the application for planning permission for the homes on land where a building known as the Tythe House, on Church Road, once stood.

The Tythe House, which was present on the earliest historical maps, was demolished in around 2014 along with stone outbuildings, and the site opposite St Marys Church, which isn’t within a conservation area, has remained unused and overgrown.

Plans for the conversion of the former buildings to four homes and the addition of six new houses was approved in 2010 but no building work took place and the permission has since expired.

The new application has been submitted by Chris Withey of GHR Developments and includes two houses, which will be affordable and managed by housing association Melin Homes.

The recommendation for approval is subject to a legal agreement to secure the affordable housing. It will have to be signed within six months or the permission could be revoked. The two-bedroom affordable homes will have to be built before the three and four bedroom market houses can be occupied.

Each home will have three parking spaces other than the two-bedroom affordable homes which will have two spaces each.

County councillors Angela Sandles and John Crook have both raised concerns at the plans and a number of objections from people living near by have been received, while Magor with Undy Community Council has called for the committee to refuse the application.

It said: “It is recommended that the application be declined because it does not satisfy the concerns of residents, consultees and the proposed application is considered to be an over-development which is inconsiderate of the existing environment.”

Monmouthshire council’s rights of way officer has objected due a footpath that runs alongside the site and suggested it should be maintained at six metres wide but the planning department has said only a three metre wide paved path needs to be provided.

The environmental health department has raised noise concerns as the main South Wales to London rail line is just 75 metres away, but a request for a noise assessment isn’t considered necessary as there are existing homes in the area and the applicant has promised the houses closest to the railway will have triple glazed windows.

The southern half of the site is within a flood zone but it is proposed the ground levels for the three homes, facing onto Church Road, will be raised so they are not at risk

Planners say the development will bring a brownfield site within the Magor and Undy development boundary back into use but the committee is being asked to make a decision due to the “number of unresolved representations” the council has received.

A report to the committee, which will meet at County Hall in Usk on Tuesday, February 7 at 2pm, states: “An area of overgrown waste land will be used to provide nine modern houses which will visually enhance the area.”

It also details how asbestos is present on site and measures will need to be taken to address this, including during construction.

Nine new trees will be planted at the front of the site with a further two, set back in the site and four of five sycamore and false acacia trees, which are subject to preservation orders, will be retained.