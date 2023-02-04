A WELSH hotel dating back to the 1800s is currently on the market with an asking price of more than £600,000.

This Grade II-listed hotel has at least nine bedrooms, covers available for up to 200 diners, extensive parking and a “substantial” conservatory.

The property is based a few minutes off the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road between Abergavenny and Merthyr Tydfil; it is being marketed by Fine & Country, Usk.

Built in 1801, it was the former residence of the manager of the Rhymney Iron Company with the original building constructed of rendered stone with hipped Welsh slate roof incorporating three hipped roof dormers, overhanging eaves, two storeys and an attic.

The building has since been converted into a Tudor style inn and extended to include a conservatory.

The hotel includes:

Entrance porch;

A dining room;

Lounge;

Inner lobby with a main bar;

A commercial kitchen;

A snug with a second bar;

Store areas and toilets.

The hotel has hosted events for up to 200 guests in the past, giving them exclusive rights to the public areas.

The first floor includes bedrooms one and two, which adjoin and share an en-suite bathroom.

An additional three en-suite bedrooms are based on the first floor along with a walk-in linen cupboard and a separate storeroom.

The second floor of this property includes five more bedrooms which all have en-suite facilities.

For more photos of the bedrooms and the property scroll through the gallery at the top of this page.

The property has partial double glazing, Calor Gas central heating, mains water and electricity.

The current owners are prepared to sell as an operating business or as a residential development opportunity with architect plans available.



Outside the hotel is a driveway which leads to a large, two-tier parking area.

The gardens of the hotel and conservatory include a lawn and a variety of shrubs and trees with seating areas for guests.

The listing for this property is available to browse online at bit.ly/3DBm2Tj