DRIVERS have been warned to watch out for rising pump prices as they fill up their cars with petrol and diesel this week.

The RAC has told drivers they need to be aware that retailers may “start to bump up their prices” in the coming weeks.

The RAC warned that retailers such as Shell and Esso, as well as major supermarkets, have failed to reflect the fall in wholesale prices at the pump.

Diesel costs have plunged by 32p per litre, but over the same period the prices at the pumps only fell by 20p.

It is the same story with petrol, which saw wholesale prices drop by 23p while prices at the pumps only fell by 18p.

New RAC Fuel Watch analysis showed that UK drivers were paying over the odds for petrol and diesel, while retailers made more money out of drivers from every litre of fuel they sell.

The RAC accused them of “keeping pump prices artificially high”.

Simon Williams, the RAC fuel spokesman, called on the Government to ensure retailers were “passing on savings to drivers”.

He said: “This is a galling situation for drivers who are struggling more than ever given the impacts of the wider cost-of-living crisis. The question now is whether retailers start to bump up their prices.

"This will depend on whether they decide to continue enjoying larger margins or let them return to more normal levels. Looking at current wholesale costs there is absolutely no justification for pump prices to rise.

"We urge the Government to focus on ensuring retailers quickly pass on savings to drivers every time there is significant downward movement in the wholesale price of fuel - not just to ensure drivers aren't treated unfairly, but also because there is a clear correlation between high fuel prices and higher levels of inflation."