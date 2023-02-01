A BARGOED man who was wanted for breaching his licence conditions has been tracked down and arrested.

Yesterday Liam Jones was one of four men police said they were hunting for breaching their license conditions.

And now police said Jones, 31, has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Jones has been arrested (Image: Gwent Police)

Jones has been arrested. Picture: Gwent Police

Kaine Peterson, 23, from the Cwmbran area, Joshua Adams, 34, from the Newport area and Jonathan Davies, 38, from the Blackwood area are still wanted.

It is believed the men may be relying on family or friends to avoid arrest.