POLICE have appealed to the public for help to track down two suspects in an attempted burglary investigation.

A man allegedly "threw a rock through a downstairs window before trying to enter" a house in Caerleon.

Officers from Newport said the incident happened at around 8.40am last Thursday, January 26.

The would-be burglar was "disturbed before entering the property, then fled", the officers added.

Fortunately for the homeowners, "no items were stolen during the incident".

Officers now say they are searching for two men in connection with the attempted raid.

They were reportedly "seen in the area at the time and may have information that can assist officers with their enquiries".

One of the men is described as being white, in his thirties, of a light build and around 5ft 10ins (177cm) tall.

He was wearing a black puffer jacket zipped up to the chin, police said.

The other man is thought to be in his fifties, was around 5ft 8ins (172cm) tall, and had a grey beard.

Police said that second man was wearing a grey hooded jacket and grey beanie hat.

"If you were in the area at the time and saw anything you believe may help our ongoing investigation, please call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300026690 with any details," the officers said.

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.