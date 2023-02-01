A 15-YEAR-OLD girl was brought to safety by the police yesterday after part of the M4 had to be closed following concerns for her safety.

Gwent Police received a report of concern for the welfare of girl in Caerleon Road, Newport at around 2.25pm on Tuesday, January, 31.

The M4 westbound was closed between junction 24 at The Coldra and junction 25 at Caerleon and the public were advised to avoid the area while the teenager was brought to safety.

The carriageway was reopened at around 3.06pm.