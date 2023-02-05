ST DAVID'S Hospice Care is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Newport Half Marathon, which returns next month.

The in-patient hospice in Malpas, Newport launched the City of Newport Half Marathon event in 2013 to raise funds.

In its first year 773 participants took part, running a course from Newport Stadium, through the city centre, following the river through Crindau, and onto Caerleon, where they turned and ran back along the same route.

Over the course of the past ten years, the course has changed four times, but retained a route that follows the scenic river paths out to Caerleon and back to finish in the city centre.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Newport Half Marathon returns this year for tenth anniversary.

Since it began in 2013, the number of participants has doubled, with the event becoming a firm favourite in the running calendar.

The event takes place on the first weekend in March, making it ideal for New Year's resolutions for runners and those training for a spring marathon.

Insurance firm Admiral became the title sponsor in 2014, supporting the hospice every year since it became involved in the event.

Rhian Langham, head of people at Admiral said: “We’re so happy to be supporting The Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon for the 10th consecutive year and have loved seeing the event grow over the last decade.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Rhian Langham, head of people at Admiral says the event is fantastic for city of Newport.

“It’s a fantastic event for the city of Newport, the participants, and St David’s Hospice Care – a very worthy cause.

“Many of our colleagues are excited to get their running shoes back on for the 2023 event. Good luck to all taking part.”

In 2018, the event was cancelled twice due to the ‘Beast from the East.’ The charity postponed the race, and re-organised it to take place two weeks later - but that was also cancelled to the ice and snow caused by the storm.

Newport half marathon was cancelled due to the beast from the east storm in 2018. Picture: Nathan Berry

Now, four years on, the event is marking its 10th year, with the hospice encouraging runners to join their ‘St David’s Team’ and to use their run to support patients.

Christine Vorres from St David’s Hospice Care said “We are very grateful to everyone who raises any amount of sponsorship; every penny makes a real difference.

“With the help of the community all patients receive free hospice services, giving them a real choice of where they receive end of life care, and this can mean so much to the families.

To join the Hospice Team, simply register your entry, then set up a Just Giving page and ask your friends to support you – online giving is quick and easy, and we receive 100 per cent of the donation.”