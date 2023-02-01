AS PEOPLE continue to grapple with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis workers across the UK are ramping up calls for better pay and conditions in the workplace.

A number of sectors will be affected in January as workers stage walk-outs with transport, education and health sectors just some of the areas that will be affected in the weeks ahead.

Within education, teachers and university lecturers will be striking on various dates across the month, while the NHS will be affected by strikes from nurses, ambulance drivers, midwives and more.

There will also be issues on the railways, as train drivers are set to continue their strikes in February.

All the strikes taking place in February

These are the strikes currently scheduled to take place in February:

February 1

Train drivers in England

Teachers in England and Wales

Civil Servants

University lecturers

February 2

No strikes planned

February 3

Train drivers in England

February 4

No strikes planned

February 5

No strikes planned

February 6

Ambulance workers in Wales, north east England, north west England, and east and west midlands

Nurses in England and Wales

February 7

Midwives and NHS physiotherapy staff in Wales

Nurses in England and Wales

February 8

No strikes planned

February 9

NHS physiotherapy staff in England

University lecturers

February 10

Ambulance workers in north east England, north west England, south west England, Yorkshire and London

University lecturers

February 11

No strikes planned

February 12

No strikes planned

February 13

No strikes planned

February 14

Teachers in Wales

University lecturers

February 15

University lecturers

February 16

University lecturers

Ambulance workers in Northern Ireland

February 17

Ambulance workers in west midlands and Northern Ireland

February 18

No strikes planned

February 19

No strikes planned

February 20

Ambulance workers in north east England, east midlands, and Wales

February 21

University lecturers

February 22

University lecturers

Ambulance workers in north west England

February 23

University lecturers

Ambulance workers in Northern Ireland

February 24

Ambulance workers in Northern Ireland

February 25

No strikes planned

February 26

No strikes planned

February 27

University lecturers

February 28