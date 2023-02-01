AS PEOPLE continue to grapple with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis workers across the UK are ramping up calls for better pay and conditions in the workplace.

A number of sectors will be affected in January as workers stage walk-outs with transport, education and health sectors just some of the areas that will be affected in the weeks ahead.

Within education, teachers and university lecturers will be striking on various dates across the month, while the NHS will be affected by strikes from nurses, ambulance drivers, midwives and more.

South Wales Argus:

There will also be issues on the railways, as train drivers are set to continue their strikes in February.

All the strikes taking place in February

These are the strikes currently scheduled to take place in February:

February 1

  • Train drivers in England
  • Teachers in England and Wales
  • Civil Servants
  • University lecturers

February 2

  • No strikes planned

February 3

  • Train drivers in England

February 4

  • No strikes planned

February 5

  • No strikes planned

February 6

  • Ambulance workers in Wales, north east England, north west England, and east and west midlands
  • Nurses in England and Wales

February 7

  • Midwives and NHS physiotherapy staff in Wales
  • Nurses in England and Wales

February 8

  • No strikes planned

February 9

  • NHS physiotherapy staff in England
  • University lecturers

February 10

  • Ambulance workers in north east England, north west England, south west England, Yorkshire and London
  • University lecturers

February 11

  • No strikes planned

February 12

  • No strikes planned

February 13

  • No strikes planned

February 14

  • Teachers in Wales
  • University lecturers

February 15

  • University lecturers

February 16

  • University lecturers
  • Ambulance workers in Northern Ireland

February 17

  • Ambulance workers in west midlands and Northern Ireland

February 18

  • No strikes planned

February 19

  • No strikes planned

February 20

  • Ambulance workers in north east England, east midlands, and Wales

February 21

  • University lecturers

February 22

  • University lecturers
  • Ambulance workers in north west England

February 23

  • University lecturers
  • Ambulance workers in Northern Ireland

February 24

  • Ambulance workers in Northern Ireland

February 25

  • No strikes planned

February 26

  • No strikes planned

February 27

  • University lecturers

February 28

  • Teachers in north west England, north east England, Yorkshire and Humber
  • University lecturers

 