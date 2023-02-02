A MAN faces years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to a brutal assault on his girlfriend.

Matthew Cripps, 41, from Caerphilly, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent on the woman on November 4 last year.

The attack included the defendant stamping on his victim, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Judge David Wynn Morgan said: “He faces a lengthy prison sentence.”

Cripps is due to be sentenced next month.

The defendant, of Llys Nant Pandy, was remanded in custody.