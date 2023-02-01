A NEW radiotherapy centre in Abergavenny will benefit from brand new state of the art radiotherapy equipment when it opens next year.

The new radiotherapy centre at Nevill Hall Hospital will receive two new machines between now and 2025.

The new £38 million Radiotherapy ‘Satellite’ Centre at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny will be open by 2024 to improve access to radiotherapy for people living in the north and east of catchment area of Velindre Cancer Centre.

Artist's impression of what the new site at Nevill Hall will look like.

Nicola Prygodzicz, chief executive of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: "We’re delighted that this fantastic new facility has been approved and we are looking forward to seeing it take shape.

“It’s a really exciting new development for the Nevill Hall Hospital site, which will bring specialist cancer services closer to home for the residents of Gwent."

Health minister Eluned Morgan announced last week that more than £86 million will go towards new cancer treatment facilities, equipment, and software.

Nicola Prygodzicz says its an exciting development for Nevill Hall.

The investment which is part of a long-term programme in South East Wales to transform how cancer services are delivered.

More than £48 million is being invested in state-of-the-art radiotherapy equipment, replacing the linear accelerator fleet located at Velindre Cancer Centre. Eight of these machines will be replaced at the centre in Whitchurch, Cardiff.

The combined investment will provide new and improved treatment for cancer patients, deliver safe radiotherapy services, and improve the capacity and efficiency of the service – by delivering quicker and more targeted treatment.

The new radio therapy machine that will be given to Nevill Hall.

The investment will also provide modernised cancer treatment planning software, the associated digital hardware and building refurbishments.

Once the wider programme is completed, South East Wales will benefit from a new Velindre Cancer Centre, an additional Radiotherapy Satellite Centre, a new fleet of radiotherapy machines, and the latest software to plan and deliver radiotherapy.

Eluned Morgan, Wales' minister for health and social services added: "The opening of a satellite radiotherapy centre in South East Wales and our recapitalisation of radiotherapy equipment demonstrates our commitment to making significant investments in improving cancer services and outcomes in Wales.

Eluned Morgan believes the new radiotheraphy equipment demonstrates commitment to improving cancer services in Wales.

"The new satellite model will improve access to radiotherapy, servicing many of our most socio-economically disadvantaged communities along the heads of the valleys and northern Gwent.

"This builds on recent investments in the development of the new Velindre Cancer Centre and similar investments in radiotherapy, treatment planning and diagnostic equipment in our southwest and north Wales cancer treatment centres.

"This is part of our longer-term approach of ensuring people are able to access recommended radiotherapy techniques within cancer waiting time targets and professional access standards."